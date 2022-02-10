3 Reasons why you're most likely to fall for your guy best friend

There are several ways that women tend to bond with their romantic interest. Physical and emotional intimacy are an important facet of this. These elements come easily when it is a man who is your best friend for years. There’s also the question of whether your friends will approve of your mate. This too is simplified when they know and love your best friend. So, today we explore some reasons why you're most likely to fall for your guy best friend.

He always available and never distant

One of the most common complaints women have with their boyfriends is that men don’t text back immediately or seem distant. As your male bestie is your best pal who can confide in you, he never feels the need to be distant even when he is in a difficult situation. So, finding him emotionally available to you is also something that can make you fall for him.

He most likely transcends the physical boundaries you put in place for most men

When you have a best friend, irrespective of whether it’s a boy or a girl, you tend to hold hands. Then there will be times your guy best friend has hugged you to cheer you up or held you close. Other men cannot develop this level of connection with you right off the bat which puts your male friend at an advantage. Since you feel safe and protected with him, he earns brownie points will increase his appeal to you as a paramour.

He's well known and liked by your gang of friends

When your girlfriends dislike your man, their feelings can make you go through a roller-coaster of emotions due to tension between your new relationship and other friendships. This can severely impact your mental health. But this situation is non-problematic when you fall for your guy bestie. If he has been in your life for a while, it is likely that he’s met your other friends. As they never vetted him as a potential mate for you, they let their guard down and accepted him as a part of your group. This makes hanging out together that much easier for you.

All these elements add up to the fact that he perfectly fits in your life as potential soulmate and hence many women tend to fall for their guy best friend.

Also Read: Lessons of heartbreak that your first love teaches you