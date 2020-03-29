Relationship Advice: 7 Tips to deal with a jealous and possessive partner

Dealing with your significant other's jealousy can be very troublesome but if you deal with it the right way you can prevent their jealous from turning unhealthy and damaging your relationship.

It's not uncommon for people to get jealous and possessive about their partner when in a relationship. It may start off as cute and adorable but as your relationship progresses so do the negative emotions in your relationship. Jealousy can be a deal-breaker for many people but there ways to manage jealousy and possessiveness in a relationship which can make things easier for you and your partner. The past emotional baggage from your partner's life can be the source of these negative feelings but this can be sorted if both of you work together on resolving these issues. Unhealthy jealous and possessiveness can lead to controlling behaviour which can turn your partner aggressive and make your relationship toxic. This is why it's very important that you find ways to manage your partner's jealousy and assure them before it gets overwhelming and damages your relationship to no return.

Here are some tips to deal with your partner's jealousy and possessiveness.

1. Remember that communication is the key to every relationship. If your partner's jealousy and possessiveness are starting to affect your relationship, communicate your problems to your partner and tell them that they need to work on it.

2. Be more affectionate towards your partner. This will curb their negative emotions and help them accept that you adore them and will stand by them during their difficult time. Give them more love when they feel vulnerable.

3. Address their issues. If your partner points out something that you do which makes them feel insecure, don't get defensive and don't pick a fight. Try to calmly talk things through and accept your mistakes where it's needed.

4. There's nothing wrong with setting boundaries. Tell your partner what makes you uncomfortable and let them know that it's okay to be jealous as long as they don't act on their feelings and do anything drastic.

5. Be there for your partner when they reach out to you. This might be something that your partner has to deal with on their own but you can always help them by being there for them when they need you. Responding to your partner and being there for them will help in curbing their jealousy.

6. Remember to be patient. All your problems won't disappear overnight. It will take time but remember that it will also be a long emotional journey.

7. Don't be overbearing and don't nag your partner again and again. Your partner may be stirring up trouble every now and then but it's important to let your partner know how you feel without being overbearing.

