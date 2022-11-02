11 Mistakes Aquarius Women Tend to Make in Relationships

An Aquarius in love feels like they are always with their best friend. Together, you will make future goals, this woman will support you whenever you need her, and she will never stop engrossing you with her thoughts. She might occasionally even pleasantly surprise you by showing a softer side. However, the planets can be a goldmine of knowledge regarding the dating errors every sign is likely to make while in a relationship, in addition to determining an Aquarius woman’s character and qualities. So, in case you find it difficult to comprehend your Aquarius lover, or you’re still troubled by memories of her past; read on. Here's how to identify the mistakes Aquarius women frequently make in relationships if you want to build deeper, more lasting partnerships.

1. She Flees Emotional Attachment They value their alone time above all else to prevent feeling restricted, frequently at the expense of their partner's need for closeness. In the context of romance, this means they don't like toeing the traditional rules of a relationship.

2. She Dreading Conventions of Relationships Aquarius is the sign controlled by the rebellious planet Uranus. That's why it may be unsettling for these women to enter a relationship with a lot of rigid requirements and deadlines. Have open discussions about what you and your partner are comfortable with, even if it's unconventional, if you're an Aquarius. You and your spouse can (and should) set your own rules in your relationship. 3. She Gives Mixed Signals Aquarian women want to violate the norms and forge their own paths, and this trait extends to their romantic relationships. This social sign places a high value on creating a friendship-first basis with partners. But they tend to give mixed signals, and run the risk being placed in the friend zone due to their ambiguous signals. 4. She Feels Constrained Easily and Cannot Handle Clinginess Because they are naturally independent and prefer to follow their own path, Aquarians can't bear being suffocated by a clingy partner or constrained by others' expectations in a relationship. If you're an Aquarius beginning a new relationship with someone, make sure you're communicating your need for emotional distance and enough of alone time in a straightforward and sensitive manner to prevent miscommunication in the future. 5. She Approaches Love from A Scientific Perspective What makes Aquarian women such smart people is their need to challenge the status quo and seek out reasoned solutions. However, always approaching love from a purely scientific perspective can diminish part of romance's allure. If Aquarius learns to let their emotions flow rather than continually trying to rationalise them, they will have more fun in relationships. 6. She’s Sanctimonious Aquarians, the fixed air sign of the zodiac, can occasionally be obstinate in their beliefs and have a propensity to believe they are always correct. However, the capacity to take into account the perspectives of others is essential to a happy marriage, so if you're an Aquarius woman, try not to be unduly sanctimonious about your own beliefs while being open to your partner's.