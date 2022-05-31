8 Monsoon products from Amazon deals today you must have this season

Indian monsoon can be romantic, poetic and in some places terrible and catastrophic. Rains are very important and especially after a scorching summer, the monsoon is what we need to soothe our souls and calm our minds. Amazon deals today have featured exciting offers on fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and we have curated a mix of all for you to spruce up this monsoon in chic style. These monsoon-ready products listed below are on Amazon deal of the day, which means you can grab them at slashed prices mentioned here only for today. So grab them all right away!

8 Monsoon-ready products on Amazon deals today

Looking for the best products for the monsoon season? We got them all covered here. Scroll below to own yours from the Amazon deal offers.

1. Nylon Capsule Shape Umbrella

A mini umbrella that fits well in your handbag or backpack, is feather-light but sturdy is a must-have this monsoon. Whether you are walking back to your home from the office or running small errands in the neighbourhood, always keep an umbrella handy. This Umbrella’s frame has a black metal shaft and comes with fibreglass ribs meaning the umbrella won't break in strong winds.

Price: Rs 1254

Deal: Rs 619

Buy Now

2. Waterproof Lightweight Jacket

Here's a stylish raincoat in a cool combo of blue and grey. The colour-blocked number can be worn anytime over your OOTD to keep you dry during the rains. The hooded design, full sleeves and double pockets give a snazzy touch to your monsoon look.

Price: Rs 6298

Deal: Rs 4496

Buy Now

3. Rain Boots

Rain boots are also a monsoon essential that helps walk in style and comfort without spoiling your footwear. The lightweight & foldable design makes it perfectly stored in your backpack or handbag. The shoe cover is also equipped with a particular tread mechanism for preventing sole slipping.

Price: Rs 489

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

4. Waterproof Smartwatch

If you really don't want your costly watch to die in the rain, grab this waterproof smartwatch from Amazon deals today. It is sweat and water-resistant and has heart rate sensors for continuous, non-disruptive heart rate monitoring throughout the day and night.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

5. Garment Steamer

Getting your clothes dried in the monsoon can be very hard. This garment steamer blasts away wrinkles efficiently and easily glides across various garments. It comes with dry boiling protection and overheats protection automatically switches off the heating element when there is no water in the water tank or if the water runs out during use.

Price: Rs 3995

Deal: Rs 2351

Buy Now

6. Oriental Botanics Australian Tea Tree Face Scrub

Monsoon skincare needs a special routine that doesn't dry off your skin. This tea-tree infused face scrub can be a great exfoliating agent that helps you to remove residues from the pores and eliminate blackheads and whiteheads. It does not contain any added fragrances or toxic ingredients.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 279

Buy Now

7. Waterproof Phone Pouch

As we all are accustomed to using phones all the time, it is a no-brainer to protect them during the rains with an external waterproof cover. Crystal clear windows on both front and back sides make it perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails. It comes with a neck strap for convenient carrying.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

8. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds

Who doesn't love to listen to music and walk-in rain! This waterproof earbuds inner nano-coating makes it water-resistant for 30 minutes. It's also the ideal earbuds for sweating it out at the gym. It offers a playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge and its own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

Price: Rs 8999

Deal: Rs 1799

Buy Now

Amazon deals today give you the freedom of 24 hours of happy shopping! Now is the best time to grab these products at deal-breaking prices. Let’s get ready for the monsoon in snazzy style with useful and thoughtful products from Amazon. Whether it is about taking care of your home during the monsoon or keeping your skin fresh, get all the required Amazon daily deals.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Underarm brightening creams

Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Retinol infused skincare products

Amazon Deal Of The Deal: 7 Fancy and luxurious products