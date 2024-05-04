What is Free Comic Book Day? Everything we know about the May 4 celebration

Comics have a proud heritage throughout time. Illustrated tales have their beginnings in the most ancient forms of human creativity: drawing stories with pictures.

Comics have grown from small and simple things into an incredibly versatile medium that can tell any sort of story, from epic fantasy adventures to biting political satire.

A journey across time

Comics have existed since people started drawing on walls. Modern comic books began in the 20th century and quickly became a major part of popular culture.

These books were bright and exciting but were more than just entertainment. They were a way for artists to express their thoughts about society and for readers to consider new ideas.

Free Comic Book Day follows the history of comic culture from its very beginning. The first comic book published was Famous Funnies, which came out in 1933.

The idea for FCBD came from Joe Field in 2001 after he saw how many people showed up at a Baskin Robbins event down the street from his store. The first FCBD happened in 2002, at the same time as Spider-Man came out in theaters.

The FCBD's evolution

Free Comic Book Day has grown into a global holiday, with hundreds of thousands participating each year. It is a celebration of all things comic book.

The truth is that from small beginnings to giant showpieces worldwide where fans get together for a common interest- comics, this event has transcended borders and brought people together in love for these stories.

For instance, in 2012, more than one million people attended such conventions, marking them as some of the biggest milestones ever recorded.

There are limitless ways to celebrate that day, ranging from going downtown and attending an event to having a party with everyone dressed up as their favorite characters.

No matter what type or size publisher you prefer reading comics from, mainstream publishers like Marvel and DC will always have something new out during the week leading up to FCBD.

Free Comic Book Day can be a tool for discovering so much about yourself through exploring this vast universe. When it comes down to these stories, there’s more than just capes and tights; they touch on every genre imaginable while even crafting new ones along the way.

Check out Ice Cream Man for those wanting to try something outside their comfort zone on Free Comic Book Day. But if history is more your thing, give The Good Asian a read through this year’s selection. It doesn't matter what you choose because either path will take readers through uncharted territories filled with wonder and knowledge alike.

On free comic book day, wake up early, open those pages wide, and let your imagination take flight with your superhero friends by your side. Every single panel you turn will bring new life into the characters and worlds that have captivated people for ages.

ALSO READ: A closer look at 7-foot-long Darth Vader as Home Depot reveals the decor to celebrate Star Wars Day