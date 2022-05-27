Amazon Deal of the Day: Wireless Bluetooth Headphones to Enjoy Music Under Rs 2499

Everyone loves grooving to the music with their headphones on, and with the rapid advance in technology, people are now able to do many things apart from just listening to the music with a headphone. These days, wireless Bluetooth headphones are in trend because they are wireless (which means you don't have to worry about the wire getting tangled anywhere with headphones on), their battery life is great and they have excellent sound quality. But their most important feature is that they can be connected to a device such as a computer, smartphone, smart television, gaming console, stereo speaker, or any other electronic device without using a cable or wire. So, it gives you the freedom to attend calls and enjoy music at the same time without any hassle. Now let us take a look at some of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones from Amazon Deal of the Day.

Best Wireless Bluetooth Headphones from Amazon Deal of the Day:

To make listening to music as well as attending calls a hassle-free experience for you, we have listed the best wireless bluetooth headphones below based on customer reviews and Amazon rating.

1. Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones come with a mic and different colors. It has a wonderful battery backup and can work for up to 15 hours. It has 40 mm dynamic drivers that help in pumping out the best quality HD audio throughout the day.

Its luscious black color looks classy and elegant. It is an on-ear headphone and is designed in a way that it gives the best experience to the user. It has a lightweight design and comes with comfortable padded ear cushions.

You need not worry about controlling your music as it has easy access controls and you can communicate very easily with the voice assistant as well as the built-in mic given in this headphone. It has dual modes which means that you can connect to the headphones via two modes, i.e. AUX as well as Bluetooth. Also, it comes with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase, so you don't have to worry about any kind of electronic failure.

Some of the features of this wireless headphone are:

microphone feature, volume-control, IOS phone control, android phone control, foldable, and lightweight.

It is compatible with all Bluetooth devices.

2. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 Wireless On-Ear Headphone

This is one of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones as it comes with 72 hours of playtime with a quick charge, a deep bass, Bluetooth 5.0 with voice assistant support, and a dual equalizer.

This headphone charges quickly - if you charge it for 10 minutes, it will give you 2 hours of playtime. It is lightweight, flat foldable, and comes with comfortable cushions. If played under optimum audio settings, it offers 72 hours of playtime.

Some of the features of this headphone available on this product on Amazon Sale are:

Hands-free calling with 3 buttons remote, voice assistant integration, deep bass, Bluetooth 5.0, less than 3 hours of charging for full battery, and lightweight. It has an on-ear mic.

The product comes with a 1 x Charging Cable, User Manual, ‎1 x Infinity Glide 510 headphones, Warranty & Safety card.

3. Tribit XFree Go Headphones with Mic

This over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphone is the one you should get if you enjoy music. This Bluetooth 5.2 wireless headphone makes sure that you have a fast and stable connection to the Bluetooth device. It also comes with a top-notch built-in mic for hands-free calling. Also, the advanced Bluetooth chip provides premium and clear sound quality with deep bass.

Tribit XFree Go Headphones come with an over-ear design and they also include noise isolation pads that will block all the noise from outside and allow you to have fun with music in a better way.

It has a 3.5 mm audio cable and works for up to 34 hours continuously. It provides a stable connection with Bluetooth devices like tablets, pc, television, and cell phones within 33 feet.

It has an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to wear headphones. Also, as it is foldable it will save your desk space and also makes it easier for you to carry it around anywhere. Its battery backup is also great as you just need to charge it for 10 minutes and listen to the music for 4 hours.

Special features of this headphone are:

Deep bass, fast charge, built-in microphones, adjustable headband, foldable, lightweight, and Hi-Fi stereo sound.

4. URBN Thump 550 HD Sound Deep Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

This on-ear headphone comes with an in-built mic and is one of the best headphones available in the market. You can connect to your favorite song via Bluetooth or auxiliary input.

Also, these headphones can be folded and adjusted to give you extra comfort and fit. You can do tasks while wearing these headphones on - listen to your favorite song and have a conversation with your buddy at the touch of a button. It is an on-ear headphone that has an excellent battery backup.

5. Zebronics Zeb-Duke1 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Zebronics Zeb-Duke1 Bluetooth wireless headphone comes with Bluetooth v5.0+EDR & AUX cable. It has a wireless connectivity range of up to 10 meters. It also has 40 mm drivers that produce deep bass. Its battery backup is great because you just need to charge this headphone for 2 hours and get a battery backup of up to 34 hours.

It also has a dual pairing function which means that it can be connected to a smartphone and a laptop simultaneously. It comes with voice assistant support and media and volume control buttons for a better user experience. It also has a built-in microphone for calling purposes.

It has a foldable design and adjustable headband, so it is easy to carry it everywhere with ease and comfort.

6. Boat Rockerz 550 Headphone

These over-ear headphones come with 50 mm drivers and soft padded ear cushions. It comes with the latest Bluetooth V5.0 with which you can get instant wireless connectivity. Also, it has 50 mm dynamic drivers that help in playing great quality audio all day long.

It has a 500 mAh battery that provides with which you can play music for up to 20 hours. If you charge it for 2.5 hours, you can play the music for a very long time. It has a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.

7. JBL T460BT by Harman

JBL T460BT by Harman is one of the best on-ear headphones that comes with pure bass, mic, and voice assistant support for mobiles.

It is lightweight, comfortable, and flat-foldable. You can get a superb listening experience of 11 hours under optimum audio settings with these headphones. Just a single charge of fewer than 3 hours, and enjoy the pure bass sound and attend calls for up to 11 hours.

You can also control music and calls with buttons as well as a microphone placed on the earcup.

Everyone loves music. Get these amazing wireless Bluetooth headphones now and make your life easier by multitasking - attending calls and listening to music.

