Canadian police arrest three linked to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder; everything we KNOW so far

The previous year, in British Columbia, Canada made some very notable advances in the investigation of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On Friday, three people believed to be members of the hit squad behind Nijjar’s killing, were arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Arrests and suspects

Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22, are the names given by RCMP for those they have arrested. These apprehensions come after months spent following suspects around Canada under close watch from investigators who used a great deal of discretion during their surveillance.

It is said that each member allegedly had different roles within this team that executed Mr Singh; such as being a shooter or a driver, among other things, like spotting him before his murder took place. The arrests were made simultaneously throughout multiple provinces at different locations across cities on Thursday morning, where police carried out raids.

Continued investigation and international cooperation

Superintendent Mandeep Mooker announced these arrests but also spoke about continuing investigations into any links between these people, if there are any at all, with Indian authorities too.

He made reference to US law enforcement agencies that have worked together alongside Canadian counterparts during enquiries so far, suggesting more could follow suit later down the line.

Assistant Commissioner Teboul reassured Canadians, saying, “This work will continue until all parties involved in this tragic event have been brought to justice," adding that it was important not only for closure but also as part of their duty towards society, which cannot accept such acts going unpunished regardless of when or where they occur.

Canadian Police statement on the arrest of 3 Sikh men who are members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada still has no evidence against India. No action taken by Canada against Khalistani terrorists. pic.twitter.com/52izdMY9Dv — Zayed Khan (@thisiszayedkhan) May 4, 2024

Background information and reactions

On June 18th, last year outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey (after evening prayers), Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45 was shot dead. This incident sent shockwaves not only throughout the local Sikh community but globally as well.

The event led many nations’ governments to reevaluate their attitudes towards separatism and extremism within society; henceforth prompting heightened scrutiny over Canadian political stance on such matters.

During a Khalsa Day celebration event held in Toronto recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed concerns surrounding Mr Singh’s murder, stating, “We should be concerned about this. It is not an isolated incident.”

In response to pro ‘Khalistan’ slogans being chanted at the said event attended by Trudeau, India convened a meeting where they formally protested against this act with the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner while also stating that Nijjar, who had been labeled as a wanted Khalistani separatist in their country, was now causing friction between both nations due to his killing on foreign soil.

