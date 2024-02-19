What Is Emotional Connection And How to Build It?

A strong emotional connection between two people helps keep a relationship strong and prevents them from drifting apart. What sets apart a long-lasting couple from others is the depth of their emotional closeness, honest communication, and trust and loyalty — these key aspects help foster a deep emotional bonding that can’t be broken. As human beings, we are hard-wired to look for a strong bond and a pure connection.

Being emotionally intimate with your partner can liven up your mood and boost your morale. Moreover, being in a relationship where a couple feels connected to each other’s soul creates a safe space — a haven where love blossoms every day. This is why more than anything in this world, what a true couple wishes for is to have a deep sense of closeness with each other so that no matter what happens, their bond remains unbreakable. Let us dive deeper into the topic and learn about emotional intimacy and connection.

What Is Emotional Connection?

A relationship demands sacrifices, understanding, love, care, loyalty, and communication. Without these basic things, it is hard to make a relationship last longer. When we connect with someone emotionally, we open ourselves entirely to them and are not hesitant to show our vulnerable side. Emotional connection is all about feeling close to a person to an extent where you can readily display any emotions without being hesitant and having complete trust in them. Being connected with your partner emotionally makes you accept yourself wholly and feel secure in the relationship.

If you and your partner love each other deeply, don't always need words to communicate, and respect each other, know that you are both connected physically and emotionally.

When two people are blessed with emotional intimacy, nothing can come in the way of their relationship and sabotage it. They are glued to each other, and no power in this world can set them apart. Yes, that's the power of love! If you are unsure if you have an emotional companionship with your partner, read the signs below.

What Are the Telltale Signs You Are Emotionally Connected to Your Partner?

1. You Can Share the Deepest Secrets

If you have had a bad past, it is normal to feel haunted by it. Many people develop issues because of childhood traumas. When people are in love with someone, and their partner understands them, they slowly and gradually start letting go of their past. One of the signs of emotional connection is being your true self and not hiding your secrets from your partner. Love makes us feel comfortable - if you share a relationship wherein you don't need to hide anything from each other, be it a scene from the past or present, it means you are connected with them emotionally.

2. You Are Patient with Them

In all aspects of life, patience is a virtue that helps us stay happy and grounded. In relationships, sometimes one partner might feel that the other one has started taking the relationship for granted. But that might not be the case, always! Maybe your partner is facing difficulties at work or in personal life, due to which you are feeling that your beloved is not giving you time. In tough situations like these, emotionally connected couples always indulge in deep conversations, as it helps them support one another and strengthen emotional intimacy.

3. You Support Each Other

In life, there are many happy as well as dull moments — that’s what makes our lives a roller-coaster ride. A relationship lasts when a couple strives hard to not only be with each other in good times but also sail through tough times together. If you two are each other’s rock-solid support and know you’ve got each other’s back always, it’s a sure-shot sign you are deeply connected to each other emotionally.

4. Emotional Intimacy Is Your Priority

True love not only makes us touch each other's bodies but also our hearts. Emotional connection vs. physical connection: which is more critical for a relationship? Emotional and physical intimacy go hand in hand, but at times, you need to give more importance to an emotional one. When the power of pious love bonds people, they don't require a physical touch to get intimate. If you look into each other's eyes often or catch a glimpse of their love when they are working, know that you are in an emotional relationship with your special one. Nonsexual intimacy makes relationships blissful and rewarding.

5. You Work as a Team

A relationship requires equal efforts from both sides to work. It cannot survive if one or both persons only think about themselves. Where there is no emotional connection, the relationship feels like you are stuck in a one-way lane. You know you are emotionally connected to your partner if you put your best foot forward to make your beloved happy and loved.

6. You Can be as Quirky as You Want

Maturity comes with age, but a few people love keeping their inner child alive to keep themselves happy (and there's nothing wrong with that). A stable relationship is all about accepting your partner with their good and bad things. Not being afraid of doing strange things in front of your partner is a sign you are comfortable with them and cherish them a lot.

7. There Is No Judgment Whatsoever

Maybe you are a hardcore music fan, and your partner can't even name the top ten trending songs. Does this mean you are not meant to be with each other? Of course not! A healthy relationship requires people to allow themselves to be who they are and accept their partners the same way. When you are emotionally attached to your partner, you don't pass on judgments on their values, opinions, and preferences; and this is a sign you are in an emotionally stable relationship.

8. You Feel Valued

Humans love being rewarded, especially by someone they love. Effective communication plays an integral role in a couple's life, and it seems effortless if you are emotionally connected with your partner. You get praised by your partner, and they make you feel appreciated for the little things to do. If you have got someone like this, don't lose them.

9. You Take Your Wedding Vows Seriously

Emotional connection in marriage is about being there for each other in sickness and health. If you and your partner provide support and give each other strength when you have hit rock bottom, it is a sign you are in a very lovable relationship.

10. You Are Intuitive About One Another

People who share a deep connection with their partner can know if something is wrong with them without even communicating. You don't need your partner to tell you that they had a bad day at work because you can read it clearly on their face. You can also know if they are angry with you or hurt because of something. Being connected with your partner emotionally means you can sense when something is wrong with them without them uttering a word.

How Important Is an Emotional Connection in a Relationship?

A lack of emotional connection in a relationship can cause many issues. Therefore, it is pivotal for a relationship to build emotional intimacy. There are many emotional benefits of being connected to your partner explained below.

1. It Helps in Building Respect

When you know somebody inside out and can decipher their mood just by their expression, it means you know them on a deeper level. Being in a deep emotional connection with someone makes you value their thoughts and feelings and respect them wholly. This also makes your partner feel valued and grows love between you two.

2. It Creates a Sense of Security

In love, there is nothing like 'I love you because you look good' or 'I love you because you help me with my assignments.' True love doesn't require any reason, and when you share a deep emotional bond with someone, you know that you can always rely on them. Emotionally connected couples don't judge each other and communicate openly without hesitation. This creates a sense of safety and security in their hearts.

3. It Enhances Your Mood

Have you ever noticed how your mood gets better when you come home and hug your partner? Being in love releases a mood-enhancing hormone called oxytocin that improves our overall mental being. A deep connection with someone can help us elevate our mood and lower stress levels.

4. It Builds Physical Intimacy

As mentioned above, emotional and sexual intimacy are like two wheels of a scooter. If one goes bad, the other one is of no use. In other words, both types of intimacies are needed to keep the spark alive in a couple's life. When you are connected with someone by heart, the physical intimacy will be out of this world. This is because strong emotional intimacy creates trust and understanding between two people, making physical intimacy better.

5. It Helps You Create More Memories Together

When you are with someone you love from the bottom of your heart and connect to on an intimate level, you have more fun together. It helps you rebuild your emotional intimacy and develop a lasting relationship.

6. You Are Less Likely to Drift Apart

Every relationship goes through ups and downs. A relationship stands the test of time when the partners are emotionally connected to a level where they can't be happy without each other. So yes, being with someone emotionally connected means that there are fewer chances you'll leave that person.

How to Emotionally Connect with Your Partner?

It is not easy to build emotional intimacy with your partner and is also not a one-day task. It requires effort, time, and heartfelt conversations to create a bond that cannot be broken even by a mountain. Here are some ways to emotionally connect with your partner.

1. Spend Time Together

This one is a no-brainer. As a couple, you should give importance to spending quality time together. This doesn't mean you must be physically present to give your partner some time. If you are in a long-distance relationship, you can send them a text or video call to talk. Make sure to take time out of your busy schedule for each other, which will help you build a great connection.

2. Love Everything About Your Partner

Humans are born with both strengths and weaknesses. But in a relationship, you must focus on the positive attributes of your partner's personality and ignore the negative ones. Having said that, if their negative habit is harming your relationship, talk it out with them. But never mock your partner for their flaws. Remember, you have flaws too, so treat your partner the way you want to be treated.

3. Express Your Love And Gratitude

If you are wondering how to reconnect with your spouse emotionally, here's the answer - shower them with love and pampering. It doesn't matter if you have been in the relationship for years; you can always reconnect emotionally with your partner by telling them how much they mean to you, gifting them something they need, taking them to their favorite restaurant, or singing their favorite song. These small gestures go a long way in building a strong feeling of love and romance.

4. Be Available for Your Partner

If you want to inject emotional intimacy into your relationship, make sure to be there for your partner always. It means they should have your back always, and you must be willing to support them.

5. Listen to Them

This is one of the easiest ways to secure and strengthen your bond. Always be ready to lend your ear to your partner and listen to them attentively. Active listening will make them feel adored, and you'll also learn something new about your beloved.

Conclusion

It is indeed a blessing to have a deep emotional connection with someone. In this age and era, it is not easy to find someone who loves us for who we are and is ready to be with us forever, so once you find such a person, hold on to them and try to build intense intimacy with the tips mentioned above. Love is not complicated, people are! Once you give your best efforts to make a romantic relationship work, the universe will listen and help you stay with your partner. With honesty, loyalty, care, and intimacy in a relationship, you can solve any problem that comes your way and be strong. Build a solid emotional intimacy with your partner and stay happy forever!

