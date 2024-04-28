Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Deewana’ Aftab Shivdasani delighted to join ‘Awara’ Akshay Kumar with GOOFY then and now pics

Akshay Kumar is soon going to reunite with his Awara Paagal Deewana co-star Aftab Shivdasani for their upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year.

While fans look forward to the film release, Aftab recently walked down memory lane as he dropped then and now pictures with Khiladi Kumar. Check them out!

Aftab Shivdasani on joining Akshay Kumar on Welcome To The Jungle

Today, on April 28, Aftab Shivdasani took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of photographs with Akshay Kumar. The first picture is rather a quirky one as the duo sport playful expressions in a photo shared in the collage. The second picture features both the stars flashing wide smiles for the camera, with a third photo of the clapboard from Welcome To The Jungle sets.

He shared the photo with quite an interesting and creative caption that read, “First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed (accompanied by a smile and tongue-zany face emoji). Thank you ‘Awara’ for ‘welcome’-ing this ‘Deewana’ to this ‘Paagal’ Jungle!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look:

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the reunion. A fan wrote, “Very funny aftab bhai,” another fan remarked, “Wow... Can't Wait For Akki Sir,” and a third fan exclaimed, “Welcome onboard,” and “Welcome to the franchise,” wrote another fan.

About Welcome To The Jungle

The highly-awaited film, Welcome To The Jungle, is the third installment in the much-loved Welcome franchise. It has been promised by the makers that the film will be a perfect blend of music, comedy, and thrilling action.

To be made under the creative direction of Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film consists of a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Welcome To The Jungle is presented by Base Industries Group and is scheduled to release in the Christmas week, on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar and team to shoot MASSIVE dance number with 500 dancers; details inside