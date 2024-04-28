Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of abuse.

The popular dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5, has shocked viewers as three contestants were eliminated from the show in tonight's episode. Nidhi Goyal, Dr. Arica aka Niharika Porwal, and Rahul Dayma got evicted from the show.

After their eviction, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Dr Arica aka Niharika Porwal to talk about her journey in MTV Splitsvilla X5. Excerpts from the interview:

When you denied performing the 'toilet' task, Abhishek Jain (Addy) judged you for not participating. What is your take on this?

I performed the first task and I did win. In the second task, I gave my genuine reactions when allegations were raised against me in the dome. It was a fake claim. I want to clear up the doubts that people have, our team leader, Harsh (Harsh Arora) asked me, 'Will you go first? 'That black-and-white footage was when the task started. My words were, 'Don't send me first, let me understand the rules first.' Because even Harsh said that he did not understand the rules.

It was a whole team effort and our team's day was bad so we couldn't win. Everyone's performance was bad and it was one of those bad days. But people said, 'She doesn't want to perform.' He (Siwet Tomar) was standing opposite with the other team. It was a shameful act as he believed a third-person and tried putting words in his mouth in the dome session. I was very hurt and upset by fake allegations.

Your connection was going strong with Abhishek until the toilet task, do you think that if the task hadn't happened, your connection would have been retained?

No, I don't think so because I don't think he (Abhishek) cared about the task. He was giving fake justification because he got a chance to say it. He wanted to do something and he even said, 'I will change things' and he wanted to do it. I think he found a chance to do it so he did it.

Now, someone who is meant to betray will betray you any day. I can't blame anyone, be it any girl or game, because my connection, Abhishek was wrong. I think if our connection is not trustworthy or loyal then everything else comes after.

Do you think Abhishek had pre-planned to form a connection with Kashish Kapoor?

Yes, I think Addy (Abhishek) definitely pre-planned this all and everything was happening in front of me and I couldn't discover it. The thing that hurt me the most was when I met him on day one and had a connection with him, I told him, 'Please communicate with me. If someone is saying something, or if you have any doubt, please talk to me.'

Because a basic thing about any connection or relationship is communication. If we don't communicate enough or at all then obviously you will believe the third person and do anything or I will do anything. I was hurt when he believed some other person and spoke to them about me behind my back.

He didn't show loyalty. That was something that hurt me the most. I think that Addy (Abhishek) did and I saw this later. I'm seeing it in the show, in the episodes how he backstabbed me and I think I'm very hurt about that part.

You and Kashish had a good bond but later Kashish accused you of spreading rumors about her. Do you think even she wanted to form a connection with Abhishek?

Yes, at some point, I did realize that Kashish even did this. Because when we (Abhishek and Arica) used to talk, she (Kashish) was like 'Ohh, he has a petrol pump, he is rich, make him your boyfriend'. I used to think what is she saying because I'm not that person. I don't need anyone. I'm totally an independent woman. I earned money in the USA and in India so I don't need a connection to exploit. I'm not a golddigger.

I started having doubts when she used to tell me to date Addy and I used to think, 'I already have a connection with him'. So in the back of my mind, I used to think that even Kashish was pre-planning because even she wanted a connection. She couldn't make a connection with Ayushmaan, Arbaaz so next she was also searching for someone. She exploited the girl code by dating your friend's boyfriend. Again, you cannot expect loyalty from cheap b****s.

If not Abhishek Jain, with whom do you think you would have formed a connection in the house?

It was definitely Laksh (Lakshya Gaur). Lakshya and I used to talk and we spent quality time. He is very goal-centered and not someone who is 19 years old from high school. He also had mature thinking and it used to match with me. Lakshya and I definitely had a very good bond whenever we talked.

Unfortunately, I was very sad about the part that I couldn't stay back for a long time otherwise Lakshya and I would have spoken, and our bond might have gotten stronger. So yes Lakshya was the one. He should have been in Splitsvilla instead of Ex-isle so things would have been different.

Kashish Kapoor, Anicka Sharma, Abhishek Jain: If you could describe these contestants in one word what would it be?

Kashish Kapoor- Fake as f**k, Anicka Sharma- Egoistic, Abhishek Jain- Dhookebaaz.

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered March 30, 2024.

