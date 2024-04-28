Who Was Nick Daniels III? All About The Dumpstaphunk Bassist And Vocalist As He Passes Away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Dumpstaphunk bassist and beloved music scene veteran Nick Daniels III passed away on Friday, April 26th. He is survived by his wife, Marion and their children and grandchildren, along with a bunch of fans mourning his death.

Renowned for his distinctive, elastic bass tone, his remarkable versatility as an instrumentalist and vocalist, and his profound wisdom and worldview gained through life experiences, his passing is a devastating loss to the music culture of New Orleans and beyond.

Who was Nick Daniels III?

Born on July 2nd, 1955, Nick Daniels had a passion for music. He started singing in groups as a teenager and cultivated a close friendship with Ivan Neville and his family, who were also musicians and he played with them for many years. Whenever he was on stage, Nick used his talent to make the music sound even better.

Additionally, Daniels was one of two bassists for the renowned band Dumpstaphunk. His significant contributions transcended the role of a mere bass player, elevating their music beyond simplistic baselines. Nick recognized the collaborative nature of art and played a pivotal role in enhancing the band's overall sound. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

When Hurricane Katrina destroyed his home in his beloved hometown of New Orleans, he relocated to Austin, Texas. However, the Crescent City was never replaced in his heart. His love for the culture, the New Orleans Saints, and the chance to get funky until dawn always held a special place there. Daniels may have physically left New Orleans, but his love for the city remained as constant as his unwavering presence and the countless pockets he helped create.

Advertisement

Nick Daniels had a profound impact on everyone

While it's impossible to fully capture his impact on the music scene, funk, and his family, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Nick Daniels was beloved by every band, club, venue, and family he encountered. He had a remarkable ability to speak his mind with intelligence, grace, and conviction, and he always managed to find a positive perspective even in difficult situations.

Galactic bassist Robert Mercurio shared a heartfelt tribute to Nick Daniels on Facebook on Saturday, following the news of Daniels' passing. Mercurio praised Daniels' extraordinary musical and singing talent.

However, what truly stood out to Mercurio was Daniel's genuine kindness towards him throughout their friendship. As a young bassist in the New Orleans music scene, Mercurio cherished the moments they spent together, always finding inspiration in Daniels' warm smile and engaging conversations. The loss of such a remarkable musician and friend has left Mercurio deeply saddened.

Daniels and Ivan Neville were lifelong friends and bandmates. As youngsters, they would rehearse in a shed behind the Neville family home on Valence Street.

ALSO READ: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner 2024: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Chris Pine And More Stars Who Attended The Event