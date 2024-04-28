Sonu Sood relieved to retrieve his WhatsApp account; receives 9483 unread messages in 61 hours

Sonu Sood is popularly known for his philanthropic works apart from his acting career. However, he couldn't help people in need recently because his WhatsApp account was blocked for days. Today, April 28, the actor expressed his happiness as he retrieved his account.

Reacting to it, Sonu shared a note on his Instagram account and said that he received 9483 unread messages in 61 hours.

Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account restored after days

On April 28, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram Story and confirmed that his WhatsApp account was restored finally. The actor wrote, "Finally retrieved my WhatsApp. (Laughing emoji) Just 9483 unread messages in 61 hours. (Smiling emoji) Thanks. (heart emoji).” He had previously expressed frustration over his account not working for more than 36 hours.

His previous message read, "What's up ... WhatsApp ? Wake-up !! Thousands of needy people Must be desperately trying to reach out for help. Kindly look into this. The account stands blocked"

Have a look:

For the unversed, Sonu was actively involved in helping needy people during the 2020 lockdown. The actor arranged bus transport for migrant workers who wanted to return to their hometowns during the coronavirus pandemic. He made headlines for his social work during the Pandemic and he continues the good deed even today.

Sonu Sood expresses gratitude to an anonymous fan for paying his dinner bill

On February 23, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a sweet note left by an anonymous fan who paid the dinner bill of the actor in the restaurant he was dining at. The note read, “Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country,” and drew a smiley at the end of the note.

Sharing the picture of the note, Sonu wrote in his caption, “I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note .. Really touched by this gesture. Thank u buddy. Means a lot,” and added two red heart emojis and a folded hand emoji.

Sonu Sood's work front

On the work front, in his upcoming project, Sonu Sood will star in a cybercrime thriller titled Fateh, which is co-produced by Zee Studios and the actor’s own production company, Shakti Sagar Productions. The movie, which features the popular actor and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, is directed by Sonu Sood himself. Scheduled for release this year, the film portrays Sood as a tech-savvy agent who assists victims of cybercrime.

