The Undertaker Calls THIS Wrestler One Of The Best Performers in WWE; Check Out What The Deadman Said

The Undertaker does not shy away from speaking his mind now that he has retired from the WWE. The 59-year-old wrestler has seen talents from all eras of WWE, ranging from the Attitude Era to the PG Era. So, he has a sound knack for sniffing out good wrestlers from the roster over the years.

Everybody knows that he has picked Shawn Michales as one of the best wrestlers in WWE. However, Taker has another wrestler also in mind, whom he calls a terrific performer in the WWE. The wrestler is none other than the phenomenal, AJ Styles. The Undertaker also had the farewell match of his against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Although it wasn’t a traditional match in a squared circle, it left the fans craving to see more of the two superstars get into a match. The Phenom spoke about Styles in a recent, Patreon-exclusive Q&A edition of his Six Feet Under Podcast. He called Styles a wrestler possessing exceptional skills in the ring.



What Did The Undertaker Say?

The Undertaker said that AJ Styles ticks all the boxes as a wrestler, and possesses the ability to work seamlessly with anyone. "[AJ Styles] ticks all the boxes. While I don't know if there will ever be another Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles possesses the ability to work seamlessly with anyone. Despite not being physically imposing, AJ can elevate any opponent and deliver a convincing, top-notch performance," he said.

The Deadman reflected on the boneyard match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 and remarked that he missed the opportunity to face both of them in a traditional and professional match.

“That’s kind of the reason why the whole Boneyard match happened is because I didn’t get a chance to work with AJ and that lured me. I really do [hold him in such high regard] as a human being and as a performer,” The Undertaker said.

While The Undertaker retired from WWE in 2020, AJ Styles has glorious years to go in WWE. Ever since making his WWE return in 2016, Styles has been a WWE Champion twice. He is poised to face Cody Rhodes next at WWE Backlash on May 5, 2024, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

