Clippers Injury Report: Will Kawhi Leonard Play Against Mavericks in Game 4 on Sunday Night?

The LA Clippers are under pressure in the series against the Dallas Mavericks after losing two games in a row. To add salt to the wound, Kawhi Leonard is racing against time to be 100 percent fit for game 4. Leonard hardly played in game 3 and spent most of the time on the bench as the Clippers lost the game.

Will Kawhi Leonard Play Against the Mavericks Tonight?

Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable as he is suffering from inflammation and swelling. The former NBA champion is getting continuous treatment to get back to 100% as soon as possible. Kawhi Leonard had a good regular season for the Clippers. The former Toronto Raptors star averaged 23.7 points, collected 6.1 rebounds, and dished out 3.6 assists per game.

ALSO READ: 'He Stared at Him Too': Jalen Green Recreates Iconic James Harden Like Ankle Breaker; Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

What Did Ty Lue Say?

Lue said, "He's just still dealing with the inflammation and the swelling, So we're monitoring it. Got treatment last night. Got treatment this morning. Continue to get treatment tonight." When asked about restrictions on Leonard’s playing time, Lue said, "To be determined. It's always going to be a restriction. It's always going to be making sure we do right by him until he's 100 percent."

Can a Fit Leonard Help Clippers to Win in Game 4?

If Leonard is fully fit for game 4, the Clippers will be the favorite to win the game even though the home-court advantage is for the Dallas Mavericks Leonard has remained fit for most of the season and has played the highest number of games in a single season in the last seven years. He hopes to repay the franchise's faith in him by getting rid of the injury and getting back on the court in a very important game 4.

