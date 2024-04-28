‘Just Choke’: Noah Cyrus Claps Back At Comment About Love Triangle Rumor Involving Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell

Noah Cyrus addressed rumors of a family love triangle head-on when confronted online.

More than a month after numerous news outlets reported that Miley Cyrus' sister, Brandi, was romantically linked to Dominic Purcell before he dated and eventually married their mother, Tish Cyrus, the singer responded to a user's comment that seemed to allude to the situation.

On April 26, Noah shared an Instagram post that read, "Dear lord, when i get i heaven, please let me bring my man," quoting from Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful." That's when one person referenced the alleged love triangle, commenting on Noah's post, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?"

And Noah—whose dad is Billy Ray Cyrus—wasted no time firing back with an NSFW insult. "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c--k," she wrote. "Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."

Despite neither confirming nor denying the rumors, the 24-year-old has made her first public statement in response to a comment about an alleged love triangle involving her and Tish.

More about Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus

In August of last year, Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus tied the knot at Miley Cyrus' Malibu residence. Although Noah Cyrus and her brother Braison Cyrus were noticeably absent from the wedding, Miley served as the maid of honor. Other siblings, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, were in attendance.

Despite this, Noah and her mother follow each other on Instagram, while Noah does not follow Dominic, nor does he follow her back. Earlier this month, the singer stirred controversy with another family matter. She liked a gym mirror selfie shared by Miley Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, but later unliked it.

Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus relationship timeline

Tish Cyrus has declared she's happy with Dominic Purcell, her first public relationship following her split from her ex husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

The former couple got married in 1993, but they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. Tish and Billy later announced their reconciliation.

Two years later, Tish filed for divorce due to disagreements that couldn't be resolved. Soon after their breakup became public, it was reported that Billy and Tish had gotten back together again. They have three children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah. However, they broke up again in April 2022. (Billy had adopted Tish's children from her first marriage, Brandi and Trace before they split.)

In July 2022, Tish started a relationship with Purcell, who was once her hall pass (someone she was allowed to date outside of her marriage). They got engaged in April 2023 and married in August of the same year.

Although they had a missed opportunity to connect in 2016, Tish reached out to Purcell years later, and their unusual love story began.

