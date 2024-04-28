WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor asks fans what should be done to grow mountains in Mumbai; Internet reacts

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her social media presence keeps fans entertained with several humorous posts. The actress who was enjoying her vacations amidst the mountains has been leaving no chance in sharing glimpses of her outing.

Yet again, the actress dropped another lively video from her vacations, as she seemed to have missed them in the latest post.

Shraddha Kapoor drops her vacation glimpses that will make you go for an immediate get-away

Today, on April 28, a while back, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from her vacation in the mountains. The video clip encapsulated several happy moments from her time close to nature. She could be seen seeking divine intervention as she held a puja thali in her hand, sitting beside a temple. In one of the pictures, she was also seen wearing the traditional dress followed by clips of her enjoying a blissful time close to Mother Nature, as she goes trekking and flaunts her perfect cartwheel.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

The actress who has the strongest social media game yet again attracted several reactions from her fans as they thronged the actress’ comments section with their comments. A fan wrote, “You in kulvi Pattu (Kullu’s traditional attire),” another fan commented, “Manifestation...try kar sakte hai,” while a third fan teased her by expressing, “Aap Stree ho aap kuch bi kar skte ho karo koi jugaad,” another r fan remarked, “The amount of peace this reel holds >>>,” and another fan gushed over the actress’ simplicity as he wrote, “Simplicity ka kaun sa tablets khaati hai aap.”

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

The actress was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film emerged as a success at the box office.

She will be next seen in Stree 2. The sequel to her much-loved 2018 horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Additionally, the film will also have a cameo by Varun Dhawan who will reprise his character of Bhediya in the film since both Stree and Bhediya are a part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe. The film is slated to release on August 31.

