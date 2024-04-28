Nicole Kidman Honored At AFI Life Achievement Award Gala; Receives Tribute From Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman And More

Nicole Kidman receives one of the highest acting honors in America!

From kickstarting her acting career as a 16-year-old to appearing in more than 80 films, the Moulin Rouge actress has left a huge legacy! The American Film Institution felicitated Nicole Kidman’s life’s work at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala.

The actress, stunned in a long gold Balenciaga sequin dress as she graced the red carpet with her husband, Keith Urban, and teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Nicole Kidman was honored by the AFI

On April 27, Nicole Kidman was bestowed with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award and was honored by fellow co-actors and previous award recipients. The 56-year-old actress entered the stage amidst a roar of applause!

In her speech, she thanked the filmmakers and the industry for giving her the opportunities and accepting her with open arms, “Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality,” she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She also shared the privileged and glorious experience of filmmaking that allowed her to play with “unconventional women” characters, for which she is truly grateful.

Moreover, she thanked her family and sent love to her daughters present at the event for bringing “enormous luck” into her life. The “loves of her life,” including her husband, Keith Urban, made it to the speech. “Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life,” she said, later implying love was the greatest thing in her life.

Kidman receives heartfelt messages of adulation from co-actors

The 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman was a glorious occasion for actors and filmmakers. The event was flooded with stars like Zac Efron, Joey King, Miles Teller, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jane Seymour, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, and many more.

The introductory video featured Freeman, the 2011 AFI Life Achievement Award recipient, paying tribute to the actress. The video was a parody of Kidman’s recent ad campaign for AMC Theatres, which attempted to encourage moviegoers to experience theatre viewing in the wake of the Pandemic.

“Somehow she makes heartbreak feel good in a place like this,” the Seven actor said in the video, which was followed by him congratulating Kidman and serenading her with Elton John’s ballad Your Song.

The Big Little Lies actress received tribute speeches from Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban, Zoe Saldaña, Naomi Watts and others. The 32nd AFI Life Achievement Award recipient, Meryl Streep, presented the award to Kidman and praised her incredible range of filmography.

Advertisement

AFI president Bob Gazzle praised the actress for encapsulating “the glamour and romance of Hollywood past.” Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Baz Luhrmann, Cate Blanchett, George Miller, Jane Campion and Russell Crowe also honored the actress through heartfelt video messages.

The event will premiere on TNT on June 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on June 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.