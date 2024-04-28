Diljit Dosanjh channels his inner Chamkila at sold-out Vancouver stadium; Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor and others react

Diljit Dosanjh is having a wonderful year. The singer-actor has been receiving lots of praise for his acting skills in Amar Singh Chamkila. Apart from this, he continues to captivate his fans' hearts with his songs and concerts. Recently, Diljit created a history after he became the first Punjabi musician to perform at sold-out Vancouver's BC Place stadium.

On his achievement, Rhea Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and many other celebrities reacted and extended their congratulatory messages.

Celebs react as Diljit Dosanjh creates history with sold-out Vancouver stadium concert

Following his success in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Diljit Dosanjh mesmerized more than 54,000 fans with his performance in Vancouver recently. With this, he became the first Punjabi musician to perform at sold-out Vancouver's BC Place stadium.

On April 28, a while ago, he took to his Instagram account and shared pictures from his concert. Congratulating the singer, Neha Dhupia commented, "Beyond! (fire emoji) we are living in the @diljitdosanjh era"

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The best (red heart) miss you all" Rapper and singer Badshah dropped emotional eyes emoji and Indian flag.

Sharing the pictures, Dosanjh captioned it, "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR."

Have a look:

Check out fans' comments

As soon as he dropped his post, fans were quick enough to react to it. One fan who attended the concert wrote, "CRIED AT THE STADIUM WHEN DILJIT KISSED THE KID’S FOREHEAD GOD SENT IN HUMAN FORM." Another commented, "PUNJAB’S MICHAEL JACKSON." A third fan wrote, "History Maker & More History To Be Made." Others were also seen dropping congratulatory messages.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit was seen in Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. He made a special appearance in the film produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit.

The singer recently won the hearts of everyone with his portrayal in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. According to reports, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar for a concert. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car at the venue, shots were fired at them.

