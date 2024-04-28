Big Little Lies Cast Reunites At AFI Awards Gala, Celebrates Nicole Kidman’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Reese Witherspoon, along with the other cast members of Big Little Lies, reunited at the AFI Awards Gala on April 26. The celebrities attended the ceremony to support Kidman as she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th edition of the event.

Other actors, including Zac Efron and Miles Teller, also joined the cast reunion, five years after appearing in the HBO show. The reunion came a year after the Aquaman actress shared that her young daughter has watched the series and plans on creating a third season of her own.

Is there going to be a third season of Big Little Lies?

In 2023, Kidman dropped hints of the third season of Big Little Lies being on its way while attending a fan event. The actress was heard expressing how much she enjoyed being on the show in a video that a fan posted on Instagram. Kidman shared, “I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Batman Forever actress also thanked the viewers for their love and for making the show as massive as it was at the time. “And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” said the Hollywood star at the end of her speech.

In complete contrast to Nicole Kidman’s announcement, one of the lead members of the show, Zoë Kravitz, denied the reports of Big Little Lies returning for season three. After the director, Jean-Marc Vallee, of the first season of the show died due to a heart attack, Kravitz claimed that it was not possible to imagine the series without Vallee.

The Batman star revealed to an entertainment portal, "We talked about doing season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this past year. It's heartbreaking."

ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon Say 'Nicole Kidman Totally Blindsided' Him in the 2015 Viral Interview; Admits His 'Face Melted'

Nicole Kidman honored at the AFI Awards Gala

The AFI Awards Gala honored Nicole Kidman’s illustrious career by presenting her with a lifetime achievement award. The honor was presented to the actress by the Oscar Winner, Meryl Streep, who complimented the 56-year-old for her performances and hard work over the years.

Kidman stepped up to accept the honor and thanked her industry friends and childhood dreams in her speech. The Moulin Rouge actress said, “It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild, be free, and play all of these unconventional women."

She added, "Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Nicole Kidman appeared in the prime video series Expats alongside Brian Tee and Sarayu Blue, among others.

ALSO READ: 'The Desire To Keep Cinemas Alive': Nicole Kidman Reflects On Viral AMC Ad; Shares Wish To Recreate Commercial With Drag Queen