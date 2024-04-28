RM of the K-pop group BTS is releasing his new album soon, titled Right Place Wrong Person. However, ARMYs (BTS fandom name) has noticed that the popular OTT series BEEF’s director, Lee Sung Jin, has shared a post about the idol’s upcoming album, fueling speculation that he is involved with the upcoming project.

Lee Sung Jin speculated about collaborating with BTS' RM

On April 28, 2024, director Lee Sung Jin shared a post about BTS’ RM’s post on his Instagram story. The sudden action has sparked rumors that the director will be collaborating with the K-pop idol for his upcoming album. Several social media posts by the fandom of BTS have been circulating which suggests that the director has possibly worked on the album. Although the news has not been confirmed yet, the fans are already showing their excitement via online posts.

Lee Sung Jin is a South Korean director who created the massively popular OTT series titled BEEF. The series starred Ali Lau and Steven Yeun in the lead roles. Moreover, the show received immense critical acclaim for its phenomenal storytelling and director. So naturally, the fans are ecstatic about the collaboration of the director on RM's upcoming album titled, Right Place, Wrong Person.

More about RM's Right Place, Wrong Time

The singer made the announcement through a social media post on his Instagram account. The album is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2024. Furthermore, other exciting promotional releases, such as concept photos and teasers, will be unveiled from May 1, 2024 onwards. The album will also consist of a pre-release track. Along with the album, the music video for the main song will also be released.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success. Currently, the artist is enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025. He pre-recorded the album ahead of his enrollment in the military and as per rules, he will not be involved in any commercial promotion.

