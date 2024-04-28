South Newsmakers of this week: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa song teaser to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD release date, and more

As the last week of April passed through, The South Indian film industry saw many exciting updates including Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule's first song teaser. The industry also witnessed raising the curtains from Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie.

One of the most anticipated Kalki 2898 AD release date has also been unveiled and to top it, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's announcement of her upcoming project titled Bangaram.

Top South Newsmakers of this week from South Indian industry

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule song teaser

Recently, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule released the promo of their first single from the film titled Pushpa Pushpa. The makers took to their social platform, X, and shared a promo video along with a caption that read, “#Pushpa2FirstSingle “Pushpa Pushpa” will be out on May 1st at 11:07 AM. #Pushpa2TheRule.”

Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has been helmed by Sukumar. The film is all geared up for its theatrical release on the glorious occasion of Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule song promo

Kalki 2898 AD release date unveiled

The most awaited release of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone has finally announced its release date. The makers of the upcoming sci-fi thriller took to their social media platform and shared the new poster from the film and wrote, “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024 #Kalki2898AD.”

The sci-fi flick helmed by Nag Ashwin is touted to be based on Hindu mythology. Prabhas portrays Kalki, the mythological last avatar of Lord Vishnu while Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of the Immortal Ashwatthama in the film.

See Kalki 2898 AD new poster

Jr NTR is off to Mumbai for the shooting schedule of War 2

The Man of Masses Jr NTR was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was on the way to catch his flight to Mumbai. A viral video shows the actor along with his security personnel as he makes his way to the arrival gate. For the airport look, Jr NTR opted for a white shirt with blue denim jeans along with the baseball cap and cool shades with a backpack on his shoulder.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani as well. The project has been helmed by director Ayan Mukerji. Apart from that, he will also feature in Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva.

Watch Jr NTR as he spotted at Hyderabad airport

Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 titled Coolie

Rajinikanth's much-awaited project which was earlier titled Thalaivar 171 has been officially titled Coolie. To mark this special announcement, the makers took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a stylish poster of Coolie featuring Thalaivar Rajinikanth in his massy avatar. The makers wrote, “The wait is over! #Thalaivar171 is now #Coolie.”

The glimpse featured Rajinikanth in his riveting avatar along with a blend of Anirudh Ravichander's musical composition. The film's shoot is expected to commence soon.

See the poster of Rajinikanth's Coolie

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 to release in Japan

On April 27, the official makers of 777 Charlie took to their social media platform X and shared a poster of 777 Charlie in Japanese and wrote, “#777Charlie travels to #Japan. Legendary Studio @shochikumovie, known for distributing popular movies such as “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale,” will be distributing 777 Charlie in Japan. It is indeed our honour to be associated with one of the largest and oldest film studios in Japan. 777 Charlie’s Japan release on 28 June 2024."

The emotional drama features Charlie, a Labrador dog, who plays the titular character in the film, and Rakshit Shetty co-starring Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and others. The film was directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Rakshit Shetty and G.S. Gupta under the brand of Paramvah Studios.

See post of 777 Charlie release in Japan

Samantha announces her next project titled Bangaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 37th birthday on April 28 and to make this occasion more remarkable Samantha took to her social media platform and shared a clip of her upcoming Telugu film titled Bangaram. She captioned the post that read, “Not everything has to be glitter to be golden.” #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures. Starting soon.” The project will be bankrolled by Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production house Tralala Moving Pictures.

In the video, Samantha appears in her most captivating character, firing a double-barrel gun. The footage also dramatically depicts a bullet hitting a pressure cooker and a teddy bear at the same time, with the entire background painted in red.

