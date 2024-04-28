Jonah Laulu’s Hilarious REACTION to Colts Call on His Draft Selection; Details Inside

The NFL Draft's final day is exhausting for players and teams. While the teams hunt the players who can lead them to glory, young prospects hope for a contract. Jonah Laulu was one of those young prospects until the Indiana Colts’ GM called him to after selecting him in the draft. The Defensive Tackle could not believe his ears and reacted hilariously.

Laulu’s football career

Jonah Laulu played for the Centennial High School at the beginning of his football journey. He joined Hawaii’s scout team in 2018 and won the scout MVP award. He stayed in Hawaii till 2021 and got transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners. He started three games in his last college football season charting a sack, three tackles for loss, and 11 tackles.

Jonah Laulu’s reaction to the Colts’ call

Laulu wasn’t picked until round 6. He was surely desperate for a move but had probably lost hope too. When the Indianapolis Colts’ General Manager Chris Ballard rang the Defensive tackle, he laughed out loud after hearing Laulu’s response.

When Ballard introduced himself and welcomed the young blood to Indianapolis telling him that the Colts had drafted him, Laulu thought he was being pranked. He asked Ballard if it was a prank call. The Colts’ GM promised that it wasn’t a prank call and had a healthy laugh about the humorous reply. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also Read: Caleb Williams Had a SURPRISE Waiting for Him After Getting Drafted by the Chicago Bears

Laulu explained that he has been stressed and it has been a long day for him. He again clarified if the GM was being serious and thanked him. Laulu then had a little chat with his future coach Shane Steichen who told him that the team was excited to have him on board. The defensive lineman was out of words and grateful for the opportunity.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Joanh Laulu in the 7th round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the 234th overall pick. This was a dream come true moment for Laulu who might never forget his first interaction with his team’s GM.