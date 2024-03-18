On March 17, 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted an exhibition game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome. The spotlight was on South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo as she took the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Jeon Jong-seo impressed the crowd with her fashion choice. She wore a skin-tight athletic outfit that combined athleticism and style - a cropped Dodgers top, olive-colored leggings, and over-the-knee socks. Consequently, the Dodgers players were visibly taken with Jeon Jong-seo's presence and style.

As footage of the Dodgers players' reactions spread online, it sparked discussions. From amused chuckles to admiration for Jeon Jong-seo's charisma, the South Korean actress’ bold attire generated a lot of attention.

“Dudes being dudes, wrote one fan.

“Entire Dodgers dugout was ready to risk it all,” posted Barstool Sports page on X, with the viral clip.

“Dodgers did a phenomenal job,” wrote a third fan poking fun.

“All these guys better be single or they will be when they get home, read one comment.

Another fan didn’t show any hesitance and wrote, “Their wives were all in the stands pissed.”

Who is Jeon Jong-seo?

Jeon Jong-seo, also known as Rachel Jun, is a rising South Korean actress. She gained recognition for her debut role as Hae-mi in the acclaimed 2018 thriller film "Burning". Jeon won the Best Actress award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for her performance in the 2020 thriller "The Call". She has also starred in several other well-received projects, including the Netflix series "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" and the film "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon".

How Did the Los Angeles Dodgers Perform?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14-3 over the Kiwoom Heroes at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Freddie Freeman started the Dodgers' strong offense with a solo home run in the first inning. Jason Heyward and Gavin Lux kept driving in runs and increased the Dodgers' lead early in the game. Although the Heroes briefly fought back, the Dodgers maintained control. Hunter Feduccia's crucial RBI single added to the Dodgers' lead. Michael Grove's excellent pitching shut down the Heroes' offense and secured the victory with four strikeouts and no hits allowed. The Dodgers' new addition, Shohei Ohtani, made a brief but impactful appearance.