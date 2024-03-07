Fans React as Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL: ‘Hum sochte the yeh Comedian hai’

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar returned to the cricket field on Wednesday, the inaugural day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) in Thane. As the master blaster was once again seen in action with his bat, the fans went crazy and were over the moon to witness the cricket legend’s magic on the field.

Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin led his team, Master XI, against Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi XI, and the result turned out in the former’s favor, as Sachin’s team defeated Akshay’s Khiladis by 5 runs. However, watching the cricketer in his element was a visual treat as he stroked into the crowd continuously before falling to Bigg Boss 17 winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

It must be a dream moment for Faruqui as he could claim the wicket of one of the greatest of the game, both in India and the world. The master blaster smashed 30 runs off just 17 balls but could not continue it for long, as in the fifth over, the ball he shot landed in the hands of the fielder, causing an end to his remarkable innings. As soon as the legend got out, the crowd in the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium fell silent, signifying how his craze is still prevalent among Indian cricket fans.

The moment is over the internet as fans discuss Sachin’s dismissal by the Bigg Boss season 17 winner. A fan wrote, “Hum sochte the yeh Comedian hai,lekin yeh toh cricketer nikla.”

Sachin Tendulkar hits Akshay Kumar for a six

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media, in which Sachin can be seen hitting Akshay Kumar for a massive six off the game's second ball, inviting an immense roar from the crowd.

Fans immediately started reacting to it. While one wrote, “Sachin Tendulkar in action,” another fan wrote, “Happiness is watching Sachin Tendulkar.”

Sachin Tendulkar invited Amir Hussain and family

Another highlight of the game was the differently-abled cricket player Amir Hussain, who opened the batting with Sachin for Master XI. The legendary cricket met Amir during his trip to Jammu and Kashmir and won everybody’s hearts as he invited Amir and his entire family to the inauguration game of the tournament.

Various celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Suriya Sivakumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan, attended the game.