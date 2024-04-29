Arman Tsarukyan Wants to Face Conor McGregor Next After Islam Makhachev: Details Inside

At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan faced former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the number one contender's match, and Arman managed to escape Oliveira's deadly submission and outperformed him. The judges scored the match in favor of Arman, resulting in him defeating Charles via split decision.

Arman Tsarukyan is next in line to face the winner of the Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev bout for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 302 pay-per-view. Islam Makhachev is a heavy favorite. Going against Dustin Poirier, fans are already talking about a potential Islam vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight.

Arman recently gave an interview to KPSports, where he talked about his next fight if he won the UFC Lightweight Championship. Arman revealed that he is interested in fighting Conor McGregor in the future.

Is Arman Tsarukyan Going to Set Up a Special Camp for the Islam Fight?

In the same interview with KPSports, Arman Tsarukyan was asked about his training camp for Islam Makhachev and what special preparations he will make to fight elite competitors like Islam.

Arman Tsarukyan said, "It was people who came up with the idea in their heads that Islam is special. He's the same person, but they made him an undefeated champion. Although he also lost, he was also knocked out. We are all human, we can all lose. There is no need to make Makhachev an invincible superhero."

Islam Makhachev will defend his championship for the third time in his current reign, this time at UFC 302.

UFC 302 is set to take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States. If Makhachev successfully retains his championship against Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan will be his fourth title defense.

