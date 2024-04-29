In 2012, three-time WNBA championship winner, Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova, a former Russian women's basketball player first crossed paths while playing on the same team overseas during the WNBA offseason.

Candace proposed to Anna in early 2019, and they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony later that year in December. Interestingly, they kept their marriage under wraps for two whole years!

In December 2021, Candace publicly announced both her marriage to Anna and their pregnancy with their first child together. Their son, Airr Larry, was born in February 2022. The couple already had a daughter, Lailaa, from Candace's previous relationship. Just recently, in December 2023, they announced they were expecting another baby!

Who is Anna Petrakova?

Anna Petrakova is a retired Russian professional basketball player. She played for the Russian women's national basketball team, including the 2012 Summer Olympics where they placed fourth. Anna also won numerous championships at the European club level, including the EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women. She retired from playing in 2017 and later joined the coaching staff for the Russian National Team.





Did you know Candace Parker has been married twice?

Previously, Candace Parker was married to former NBA player Shelden Williams. They tied the knot on November 13, 2008. Both were college basketball stars. Candace at Tennessee and Shelden at Duke University.

Shelden was drafted into the NBA by the Atlanta Hawks in 2006, but his career didn't quite match Candace's WNBA success.

During Candace's rookie 2009 season in the WNBA, they welcomed their daughter, Lailaa Nicole Williams. The couple seemed to be going strong. In 2013, they even purchased a luxurious mansion together in Encino, Los Angeles. Unfortunately, things took a turn in 2016. After reportedly living separately for a while, Shelden filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalized in 2016, after eight years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their daughter Lailaa.

Is Candace Parker lesbian?

Yes, Candace Parker is lesbian. She publicly came out in December 2021, along with the announcement that she had been married to her wife, Anna Petrakova.