A Journey Through Another World Raising Kids While Adventuring Anime: All We Know So Far

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring, an upcoming TV anime based on Shizuru Minazuki's isekai fantasy light novels, has released a trailer featuring the opening theme song, Yururing Travel days, performed by Tebasaki Sensation. The series will premiere in Japan in July 2024 and stream on Crunchyroll.

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring has a unique and intriguing premise that will surely attract the attention of new fans. The isekai fantasy series follows a main character named Takumi who finds himself reborn into a brand new and magical world after the wind god Syl mistakenly kills him and begins working as an adventurer.

In this new place, he stumbles across two twins living on their own and begins caring for them. Alan and Elena accompany him on his journeys through this world, and it becomes obvious they are no average children and instead possess shocking magical powers.

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Shizuru Minazuki's A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring began streaming its second promotional video, revealing and previewing the opening theme song Yururing Travel Days. The anime will premiere in July on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and other channels, with Cruchyroll streaming the series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The anime stars:

Yusuke Shirai as Takumi Kayano

Haruka Tomatsu as Sylphyleel

Aina Suzuki as Allen

Miharu Hanai as Elena

The staff describes the story as:

"Due to a mistake by a god, Takumi Kayano loses his life and is reincarnated. Bestowed with various skills, he finds himself transported to another world—a perilous forest infested with monsters. In that forest, Takumi discovers what appears to be twin young boys and girls, whom he names Allen and Elena, and takes them under his protection. Despite being surprised by the two effortlessly defeating monsters with their martial arts skills, Takumi eventually reaches a town and registers with the adventurer's guild to make a living. Thus begins a laid-back adventurer's life as Takumi watches over the growth of Allen and Elena!"

The isekai genre has become immensely popular lately, with series such as Jobless Reincarnation and Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill earning great admiration and viewership from fans. The concept of an average person being reborn into a fantastical world is quite an intriguing premise that makes for a lot of incredible anime series and is inspiring many new creators to try their hand at writing the next great isekai anime.

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring will surely be another beloved addition to this amazing genre, due to its creative plot, phenomenal writing, and talented cast.

A brief about A Journey Through Another Word Raising Kids While Adventuring

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring is a Japanese light novel series written by Shizuru Minazuki and illustrated by Yamakawa. Originally published online since June 2016, AlphaPolis have published fifteen volumes of the series since April 2017. A manga adaptation illustrated by Tomomi Mizuna began serialization online via AlphaPolis' manga website in January 2018 and has been collected in eight tankōbon volumes. The manga is published digitally in English through Alpha Manga.

Alpha Manga, describes the story as:

"Takumi gets accidentally killed by the wind god Syl and is reborn and summoned to another world. After giving Takumi his sincerest apologies, Syl grants Takumi with skills and sends him to the world Etelldia that Syl presides over. However, this new world is a vast forest filled with dangerous monsters... In the forest, Takumi finds a young boy and girl who appear to be twins. He is worried about their safety and names them Alan and Elena, and decides to take care of them. He soon finds out to his surprise they are able to defeat a monster with their bare hands. The three of them reach a town, and Takumi decides to register at a guild to make a living. He begins his life as an adventurer while taking care of the two children. An isekai fantasy about an adventurer with two kids!"

Advertisement

An anime television series adaptation was announced on November 30, 2023. The series is produced by EMT Squared and directed by Atsushi Nigorikawa, with Atsushi Maekawa handling series composition, Yuki Nakano designing the characters, Akinari Suzuki composing the music, and Bros. Bird credited for production cooperation.

It is set to premiere in July 2024 on TV Tokyo and other networks. The opening theme song, Yururing Travel Days, is performed by Tebasaki Sensation, while the ending theme song, MAKUAKE, is performed by Gohobi. Crunchyroll licensed the series. Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is The Spider-Man Reference In Chapter 257? Explained