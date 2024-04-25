Patrick Mahomes Vs Caleb Williams: There’s No Comparison Between These QBs As Per NFL Draft Analyst and Here’s Why

Just like there's always a comparison between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, with Caleb Williams' potential entry into the NFL, he is being compared with the Chiefs star as well. While the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes debate is justified, an NFL Draft analyst believes it's too soon to say the same about Caleb Williams vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Why Is It Not Ideal to Compare Patrick Mahomes and Caleb Williams?

Matt Miller, the NFL Draft analyst for ESPN, recently sat down for a conversation with talkSPORT during which he explained why the comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Caleb Williams makes no sense so far. "Chicago has done a great job of building a framework around [Caleb Williams], which is incredibly important," Matt said.

Going forward, Matt Miller noted that he believes Caleb Williams has a 90% chance of becoming a Pro Bowl quarterback and that Williams is going to be the future potential leader of Chicago as a contender for the Super Bowl. However, he is still not at the same level as Mahomes.

Also Read: Andy Reid Gives Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs a MAJOR REASON to Follow His Lead; DETAILS Inside

"But I wouldn't want to say, 'Hey, here's the next Patrick Mahomes just waiting for the Bears to select him,' because there are too many risk factors." The reason why Patrick Mahomes has achieved so much success in the NFL is that he strives for perfection. That's the secret sauce for any successful athlete.

Even though Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy just a season ago, the future NFL quarterback has had major fumbling issues. Moreover, he's known for his public display of emotions on the field, like painting his nails with messages. Mahomes rarely engages in such behaviors.

Also Read: In Photos: Brittany Mahomes Wears Orange Sports Bikini as NFL WAG Enjoys Exclusive Girls Trip on Yacht in Mexico

Matt Miller also revealed having a conversation with an NFL general manager who loves Caleb. "I just talked to an NFL general manager last week about Caleb, and he was like, 'Love him'." The best thing, per Miller, is that Caleb's teammates love him as well, which is a major factor.

Caleb Williams was born in Washington, D.C., and gained recognition in high school for his plays. The quarterback's breakthrough game was between Texas and Oklahoma, where he led his team to victory. Even though Williams has had a great college football career, it's too soon for him to be compared with Mahomes. What do you think?