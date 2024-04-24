Andy Reid Gives Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs a MAJOR REASON to Follow His Lead; DETAILS Inside

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently signed a contract extension with the team. With his new contract, which will last until 2029, Andy Ried has the chance to become the best coach and make the Chiefs the best team. Thus, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce must follow his lead for a solid reason.

Andy Reid Can Become the Most Winnable NFL Coach

As Andy Reid goes into the 2024 season, Andy Reid holds the record of 258 regular season career wins. Interestingly, Reid is just 70 wins away from beating the record-holder Don Shula. The Chiefs head coach will have to maintain an average win of 12 between the 2024 and 2029 seasons to reach Shula's record.

Now, if we look at the probability of Chiefs making this many wins, it doesn't appear an impossible thing. In fact, considering that the Chiefs have won not less than 12 games in the five seasons, the wins appear achievable. But for that, Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have to follow Reid's lead.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Ried have been the support pillars of the Kansas City Chiefs. The trio has helped the team win three Super Bowls in the last five seasons—and that too before Patrick Mahomes turned 30. With Travis and Mahomes' fitness and age out of the equation, Andy Reid can have a chance to win more regular-season games.

Moreover, Reid also has just a few wins from beating Bill Belichick. Reid currently has 26 postseason wins, which is just 5 less than Bill Belichick has in the category of all-time leading coach. But since Bill Belichick is most likely to miss the 2024 season, Reid has a chance to beat his record.

Ever since Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has won an average of 2.5 postseason games per season under Reid's leadership. So, if the winning streak continues, Reid will be able to take the Chiefs to another level, and that too by the 2026 season.