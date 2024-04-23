In Photos: Brittany Mahomes Wears Orange Sports Bikini as NFL WAG Enjoys Exclusive Girls Trip on Yacht in Mexico

Brittany Mahomes was recently observed having a wonderful time with her girlfriends on an exclusive ocean voyage to Mexico. The NFL WAG was seen donning an orange sports bikini while displaying her physique in the vast sea, enjoying the sunshine. Here are the snapshots of Brittany Mahomes having a good time with her friends.

Brittany Mahomes’ Latest Pictures From Girl Trip to Sea

Patrick Mahomes and his spouse Brittany Mahomes are presently enjoying their vacation in Mexico. The NFL WAG was recently spotted basking under the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, aboard an extravagant yacht. Although Patrick Mahomes was not present, she was accompanied by her friends, ensuring she had company during her trip.

The ex-football player proudly flaunts her hourglass figure in a hot bikini of vibrant orange hue, as she enjoys refreshing cocktails in the company of her female companions. Despite not sharing any pictures of her vacation on Instagram, she seemed to have a delightful time with her friends.

But instead, she posted the picture of her son Bronze with a caption that said, "Missed my babies," hinting that she returned on Monday. Looks like Mexico is Brittany's favorite getaway spot considering she has visited it more than a handful of times.

Talking about Mexico, while the country might have been the NFL couple's favorite destination, they recently had a bad experience. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes recently went on a dinner date to a local restaurant just to get booed on their way out by some Raiders fans.

Interestingly, the Chiefs fans took to their social media and defended their favorite quarterback by trolling back the Raiders fans. Talking about Patrick Mahomes, he has already started preparing for the 2024 season considering he's often a part of workout sessions and programs by Chiefs.