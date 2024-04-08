‘STORY FINISHED’: Fans React to Cody Rhodes Beating Roman Reigns To Become WWE Undisputed Universal Champion

History has been made! Cody Rhodes has done what the entire world was waiting for him to do. The American Nightmare has finally ‘finished his story’ by beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He is now the undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

The moment was a truly emotional one for the entire crowd in Philadelphia. Even announcer Samantha Irwin couldn’t control her emotions and, in a choked voice, announced Cody as the winner.

It was a heavily booked match that saw legends like John Cena and The Undertaker return to help Cody against the Bloodline. In the end, Cody Rhodes swept away with the victory.

Fans React to Cody’s Victory

One fan wrote, “THIS IS HISTORY IS WRITTEN ! THE STORY HAS FINISHED, CODY RHODES DONE IT !”. Another said, “STORY FINISHED GREATEST MATCH OF ALL TIME.” A third said, “CODY RHODES THE NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION ?? WHAT A STORY”.

A fourth fan wrote, “BEST WRESTLEMANIA EVER!!!!.” . A fifth user echoed the thoughts of several fans. He wrote, “I never thought Cody Rhodes could defeat Roman Reigns. Congratulations to Cody Rhodes.”

A Cody fan wrote, “They promised greatest Wrestlemania of all time & they delivered.” One Cody fan mentioned that how Dusty Rhodes would be so glad today at Cody. He said, “Nice guy' Cody Rhodes finishing his story & fulfilling his father's dream, the entire crowd singing his title song in unison, especially the 'WHOOAAAAAAAAAAA'. Pure Cinema. Fantastic Underdog Story. Feels similar to when Daniel Bryan won the title WM 30 & did the 'Yes' Movement.”



Cody Rhodes Embraced by the Entire WWE

The moment stands out as the best in WWE’s last decade. Cody's not being able to win at WrestleMania 39 was disappointing for his fans. It was also expected that he would not get another title shot. However, it was the WWE Universe that went behind him and made sure he gets his opportunity.

After the win, the entire WWE backstage, including CM Punk, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, John Cena, and Triple H, were all there to celebrate the moment with him. Cody’s mother was inside the ring, and she was handed over the belt by Cody Rhodes.