The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Wi Ha Jun and Jung Ryeo Won, is a new K-drama that will be released soon in the coming days. However, new stills of the show have been put out on social media, which showcase the main leads in a natural setting having the heartiest conversations.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon releases latest stills

On May 2, 2024, the production team of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon released the latest stills featuring the lead couple of the show. Wi Ha Jun and Jung Ryeo Won, who are starring in the lead role, share quality time with each other where they reminisce about the past. However, Wi Ha Jun’s eyes cannot help but pour out love for Jung Ryeo Won, which can be evidently seen in the latest pictures.

The two of them can be seen at the academy where they both work. As they sit to catch up, they look over at the wall of fame at the university among whom Wi Ha Jun’s character, Lee Joon Ho’s name is also present.

He is described as a miracle case who was a troublemaker growing up but turned out to be one of the brightest students at the academy. Moreover, in another set of stills Jung Ryeo Won glimpses over Wi Ha Jun's identity card and feels proud as he works at a prestigious company.

More about The Midnight Romance at Hagwon

Besides Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun, the cast lineup also features So Ju Yeon in the supporting role of Nam Cheong Mi. The storyline revolves around Seo Hye Jin, who has been dedicatedly working at the academy for the last fourteen years.

Just when her life starts to find stability, chaos erupts as Lee Joon Ho reenters her life. He is a former troublesome student of hers. The series will portray the journey of how their feelings for each other gradually blossom.

The show is directed by Ahn Pan Seok, and the plot is written by Park Kyung Hwa. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, and the first episode will premiere on May 11, 2024. Additionally, the series will air on Saturday and Sunday via the tvN network and TVING streaming platform.