EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Bendre calls herself an ‘accidental actor’; reveals memorizing lines is difficult post chemo

Sonali Bendre has returned with the second installment of The Broken News along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It goes without a doubt that she is a brilliant actress and has been entertaining her fans since the 90s. But would you believe if we said that she is an ‘accidental actor’?

Yes! You read that right. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonali opened up about many things from her professional life to her personal. One of the things that she revealed was she was never inspired to be an actor.

Sonali Bendre on what inspired her to be an actor

We sat with Sonali Bendre and asked her 50 questions about life and career. One of the questions we asked her was, ‘what inspired you to be an actor?’ To this, the actress replied, “I’m an accidental actor. I was never inspired to be an actor. It just happened to me and as I progressed, the journey continued, I fell in love with it.”

Sonali Bendre on the difficult part of being an actor

When asked about the most difficult part of being an actor, Sonali replied, "I don't know if it's difficult…but lately when I started off, the memory was much better. I could read a whole page and remember it. Nowadays I need to take a little more time to memorize those lines. That could be the brain fog post chemo, aging or I don't know what it is but that is happening, and this is kind of weird for me."

Sonali Bendre on her link-up rumors

In a recent interview with News 18, Sonali Bendre spoke about her link-up rumors in the past. She confirmed that most of the time the stuff written about her link-ups, fights, etc was not at all true. Having said that, the actress believes that it is a trend that is prevalent even today. She claimed that producers in the '90s used to sell such rumors to create a buzz around their films. “These days, actors are at least asked if they would want link-up rumors with their co-stars to be floated around. During my time, we weren’t even asked and those gossips would just be out there to promote the film and the actors had no choice.”

The Broken News star concluded by saying that she found these things really strange.

About The Broken News

The Broken News is based on the BBC Studios format and is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava, respectively.

