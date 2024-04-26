Top 3 WWE Wrestlers Roman Reigns May Square Off Upon His Return

Roman Reigns’s iconic four-year WWE Undisputed championship reign came to an end at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Cody Rhodes at the main event of Night Two. The ending of the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes championship was nothing less than the Avengers End Game movie.

In the end, WWE legends, including John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins in The Shield with entrance music, appeared to help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ( Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso), and The Rock.

Although Roman Reigns lost his championship at WrestleMania 40, he has managed to cement his name as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Currently, Roman is on break since losing to Cody Rhodes.

According to some reports, there's still no fixed timeline for the return of Roman Reigns to WWE. He is out indefinitely. A couple of days back, a picture of Roman Reigns went viral as he was seen filming a movie, and then he was spotted at Disney Land with his family. Fans are eager to see the Tribal Chief back on the WWE program and are excited to know what's next for Tribal Chief now.

In this article, we will dive deep and predict the top three most likely WWE superstars who could face Roman Reigns when he returns to WWE.

Top Three Opponents For Roman Reigns

3. Seth Rollins: Roman Reigns lost his championship at WrestleMania 40, and there were multiple reasons which led to his defeat at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes. One person who contributed the most and broke Tribal Chief mentally, which cost him his championship, was Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a decade-long history; both started their WWE career on main-roster as faction partners. The Shield dominated the whole WWE, and Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

WWE showcased at WrestleMania 40 that Roman Reigns had a choice to either take a chair shot at Seth or Cody, but Roman Reigns chose Seth, which showcased Roman is still not over with Seth betraying him and Dean Ambrose.

So when Roman comes back, he will target Seth Rollins and fix the permanent problem, as The Drip God cost him major matches from WrestleMania 31 to now WrestleMania 40.

2. Solo Sikoa: At SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa kicked out Jimmu Uso from Bloodline and disobeyed the instructions of Roman Reigns as he was no longer champion, and according to him, losing has consequences.

Solo Sikoa welcomed a new member to The Bloodline Tama Tonga, and according to rumor, Jacob Fatu will be the third member of The Bloodline. WWE is building a new Bloodline. Roman Reigns could come back and confront the new Bloodline and the self-proclaimed new Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa.

1. The Rock: The Final Boss’ main goal was to sit at The Head of The Table, and after Roman Reigns had lost his championship at WrestleMania 40, it seemed Final Boss had already planted the seeds and the real mastermind behind Roman Reigns’ downfall was none other The Rock.

And since he is really the new Tribal Chief, not Solo Sikoa, WWE can get to see a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match, where Roman Reigns will assemble all OG members of Bloodline against New Bloodline.

