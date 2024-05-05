Sunny Deol REVEALS many had doubts about Gadar 2 success; recalls people saying 'Who is going to watch it'

Sunny Deol had a great comeback with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023. The film also starred Ameesha Patel in the lead role along with him. They reprised their roles of Tara and Sakina in the film and received a lot of love.

During the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunny and Bobby Deol discussed various topics among which the former shared how people had doubts about the success of Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol on people's doubt about Gadar 2 success

While talking to Kapil Sharma at his The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunny Deol became emotional as he opened up about the struggles faced by the Deol family in attempting to make a comeback in films after years of effort.

Revealing how many doubted the success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and called it 'old cinema,' the actor said, "From the industry, we couldn't get films that generated sufficient capital. I remember when I was doing Gadar 2, people said, 'It's old cinema, even the director is old. Who is going to watch it?' But you guys proved that you want to watch it."

Anil Sharma and the team lock the plot for Gadar 3

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that director Anil Sharma and the team locked the plot for Gadar 3.

“Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3 and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar and they have finally locked the basic idea for the threequel. Much like the world of the franchise, this one too will be set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak conflict, however, the stakes this time will be higher than ever before,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea was a result of a discussion between Anil Sharma and his writing partner, Shaktimaan.

We reached out to Anil Sharma to check on the development. The filmmaker answered the call from the sets of Journey starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar and confirmed the development saying, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore 1947 co-starring Preity Zinta. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

