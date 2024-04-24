Will The Rock and Roman Reigns Get Involved in New Bloodline Storyline? WWE Report

At WrestleMania 40, WWE Universe witnessed the end of the central arc of The Bloodline led by former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. The final addition to The Bloodline, led by The Head Of The Table, was The Final Boss, The Rock.

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, fans witnessed the emergence of a new Bloodline when Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso and introduced Tama Tonga to the faction as the latest member. WWE is currently setting up a new plot for Bloodline with Solo, Tonga, and Paul Heyman.

At the last edition of SmackDown, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa launched an attack on Kevin Ownes and even made him bleed and crashed his car in the parking lot. Paul Heyman, who serves as the Wiseman of The Bloodline, was unaware of the attack.

Fans are now wondering if Roman Reigns and The Rock will get involved in the new storyline of The Bloodline.

A recent report by The Wrestling Blog suggests Roman Reigns and The Rock will influence The Bloodline storyline.

As per the report, "While The Rock and Roman Reigns are out for an indefinite time of WWE they will still be a major part of the storyline for the bloodline in the upcoming months."

The Rock Reveals His Health Condition Post WrestleMania 40

The Rock wrestled in a 45-minute wrestling match at WrestleMania 40 Night Two main event after almost 11 years and shocked the fans with his extraordinary performance. The Final Boss revealed the night after WrestleMania 40 that he is going back to Hollywood and will come back soon for Cody Rhodes.

The Rock is now set to film a biopic of an MMA legend. Recently, The People's champion shared his health condition on social media after WrestleMania 40.

The Rock revealed, "From the wrestling ring to the MMA cage. With WrestleMania behind me - my second training camp of 2024 begins tomorrow for my next role, in a film titled - The Smashing Machine. My body's banged up from 'Mania, but no injuries, and feeling great - ready to go. Starting my MMA workouts tomorrow. I'm coming into this in pretty good conditioning and cardio shape, but MMA is a different animal. And Mark Kerr was a 'one of one' monster."

