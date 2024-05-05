'Driven Me To Work Really Hard': Jada Pinkett And Will Smith's Daughter Willow Smith Opens Up On 'Nepo Baby' Label

Willow Smith, daughter of Hollywood power couple Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith isn’t letting the nepo baby kid hold her back. Yes, as the daughter of Hollywood icons, Williow has her own challenges in her music career, which she needs to overcome.

Recently, in an interview with Allure, the 23-year-old singer shared how perceptions about how this label has impacted her journey. She believes that this tag has motivated her to work even harder to prove herself in the industry.

Willow’s motivation to carve her own path

Williow’s journey in the music industry began at a young age with her breakout hit Whip My Hair. However, her journey hasn’t been without obstacles. The label of “nepo kid” has followed her throughout her career, implying that she owes her success to her family’s fame rather than her own talent and hard work.

On this Willow said, "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents. But this tag has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong."

Willow also faced challenges as a black woman in America

As a Black woman in America, Willow discusses the challenges she faces, even after the privilege she has. She said, “Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black. And I love being black.”

Willow described times when she’s been treated differently, even though she’s privileged. Sometimes she has been in places where she’s worked before and people act like she doesn’t belong there. Willow acknowledges the importance of representation and remains proud of her heritage.

Willow’s bold choices and her parent’s support

Beyond music, Willow is known for her bold choices. From shaving her head at the age of 12 years old, she’s always been open to trying different styles. She recalled how her mom allowed her to shave her head. Her parent's constant support has played a huge role in helping Willow handle the challenges that come with being famous and successful.

“My mom let me shave my head at such a young age because she believed it was really important for me to express myself,” she said. Willow believes that shaving her head helped her in figuring out who she really is.

The Whip My Hair singer also shared how her parents weren’t initially supportive of her music dreams. They warned Willow prior only that it would come with its own fair share of challenges, advising her that it wouldn’t be straightforward. On this, she said, “They said, ‘Listen if you’re serious about this, it’s not going to be easy.’ And I thought, ‘But making music would be easy’ Little did I know that there’s a lot more to it, and when you come from a family with such a rich history, you’ve got to bring your A-game.”

The nepotism debate is not new in Hollywood

The debate surrounding nepotism in Hollywood is not new, with many celebrities facing scrutiny for their famous lineage. Moreover, many other celebrities have spoken about it. Zooey Deschanel, whose parents and sister belong to the industry also opened up about being labeled as “nepo kid.”

Similarly, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Gwyneth Paltrow, also spoke about the need to work even harder to prove themselves.

