Star Wars: The Acolyte New Poster Shows High Republic's Sith Lord, Jedi Starfighters And Live-Action Lightwhip

A new Star Wars poster for Leslye Headland's The Acolyte features a new Sith Lord and live-action Jedi Vector starfighters. Set a century before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, the prequel to the prequels will reveal how the Sith infiltrated the Jed and Republic. Headland, best known for Netflix's Russian Doll, promises another mystery with the addition of the Force.

Lucasfilm has released a new poster for The Acolyte on the official Star Wars site, featuring all major characters and a layout reminiscent of The Phantom Menace. The poster is visually appealing and offers an exciting look at key characters and themes in the show.

Star Wars: The Acolyte poster features a new Sith Lord, Jedi Starfighters and Jedi Vectors

The Acolyte poster features Amandla Stenberg's character Mae, who appears to be central to the story. However, the poster also reveals a duality in Mae's character: clips suggest she's assassinating Jedi, while official descriptions suggest she's investigating them alongside her old master. This duality is evident in the poster's portrayal of Mae.

Showrunner Leslye Healand has hinted she believes duality is the key to the balance of the Force. She said in a video, "Honestly, the way I look at it is, there is no light without darkness. No good without bad. So to me - and this might just be a personal thing - the Force is about balance. It's not just a Marvel superpower. [The Jedi] aren't using telekinesis because they're special, powerful people; it's because they've achieved balance. As Yoda says, 'My ally is the Force.' So the idea of a separation from that was really interesting... If you are unbalanced, the Force cannot protect you."

The series focuses mainly on the Sith, featuring a mysterious figure wearing a mask and wielding a red lightsaber, hinting at the emergence of a new Sith Lord. The Acolyte, a key character in the Star Wars universe, might possibly be Darth Tenebrous, who was Palpatine's master. The Sith shown in the preview appears to be incredibly strong, capable of effortlessly overcoming Jedi.

The Vector, a symbol of the High Republic Era, is the best Jedi starfighter in the canon. It is designed for Jedi only and requires Force for certain features, such as blasters activating with a lightsaber key. Previously appearing in Young Jedi Adventures, the Vector is now set to be brought to live-action.

Rebecca Henderson portrays Vernestra Rwoh in The Acolyte, a character that fans can expect to see in the show. The latest poster for The Acolyte features her holding a nearly identical version of the lightsaber she wields in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The High Republic project, which is set in an earlier time period. This is significant as Vernestra has transformed the lightsaber into a lightwhip - a weapon that is rumored to make an appearance in The Acolyte.

The Acolyte: story and timeline details

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller series focusing on a Jedi and their Padawan student investigating dark secrets and powers. It draws inspiration from Star Wars video games and novels, allowing the expanded universe to influence storytelling. Creator Leslye Headland cites Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace as an influence and calls the series a hybrid of Frozen and Kill Bill.

The first official synopsis reveals a little more:

"In The Acolyte , an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The Acolyte series will feature the Jedi as heroes and explore the villains of the Star Wars universe from the Sith perspective. The series will examine the Sith as underdogs seeking to infiltrate the Jedi. The series will expand on 2022's Tales of the Jedi, which focused on Count Dooku's fall into the dark side, offering a glimpse into the reality of the Sith and other dark force users.

The High Republic Era was the height of power for the Galactic Republic and an intriguing setting for The Acolyte Disney+ series. The Jedi were much more active during this time than at the end of the Jedi Order seen in the prequel trilogy.

The galaxy was not settled and people were still exploring and expanding into the dangerous Outer Rim. The backdrop of this series will be vastly different from the movies. The Sith are as yet unknown in the High Republic era, although they are surely to be seen in The Acolyte.

The Acolyte's return to prosperity via the High Republic will significantly alter the perception of the Jedi and their allies, potentially redefining the Force. The High Republic series will be unique, offering fresh perspectives on a distant galaxy, bringing a fresh perspective to the Jedi and their allies.

