‘Send Her To Me’: Drake Claps Back At ‘Hidden Daughter’ Claim From Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track

Rappers and their diss tracks and online feuds are two sides of the same coin. Recently, Drake responded to Kendrick Lamar's claim that he has a secret child amid their rap rivalry. While certain people found them annoying, several fans enjoy them and surely cannot ignore them.

On his Instagram Stories, the Hotline Bling rapper took a direct dig at Lamar with the caption: "Hold on, can someone find my hidden daughter and send her to me? These guys are in shambles." The Canadian rapper wrote this alongside a photo of himself looking somber on Friday night.

This came right after Lamar dropped his newest diss song, Meet The Grahams, which references the One Dance singer's legal last name.

More details about Kendrick Lamar's diss track directed towards Drake

In the track, the Compton MC raps directly to Drake's family members, including his six-year-old son, Adonis, and his mother, Sandi Graham.

In the third verse of the song, Lamar addresses a "baby girl" who lacks an active father figure in her life.

"Dear baby girl / I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin' inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own," he raps.

“But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child … I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains / Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right / And a f–kin’ deadbeat that should never say ‘more life.'” (Drake released a mixtape titled “More Life” in 2017.)

In 2018, Pusha T accused Drake—born Aubrey Graham—of concealing the existence of his firstborn child, whom he had with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, in a track titled The Story of Adidon.

More details about Drake's counter-diss track and details about his son

It wasn’t until March 2020 that Drake shared the first images of Adonis on social media.

Lamar now claims Drake is keeping another one of his kids from the world, in addition to being an alleged “pervert” involved in sex trafficking and employing men who are allegedly sex offenders.

In his diss track titled Family Matters, Lamar accuses Lamar of allegedly physically abusing his fiancée, Whitney Alford, having affairs with other women, and being a fake activist.

In the beginning, things appeared positive between the two young rap giants as they collaborated on each other's music during the early stages of their careers.

However, over time, their friendly competition turned into a major conflict, ignited by Lamar's groundbreaking feature on Future and Metro Boomin's album We Don't Trust You, specifically the track March 22.

