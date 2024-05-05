Is The Idea Of You's Fictional Boyband August Moon Inspired By One Direction? Here's What We Know

In the world of movies, sometimes inspiration strikes from unexpected places. Imagine a fictional pop group in a new film sounding a lot like one of the biggest boy bands ever! Yes, that’s the case with August Moon in The Idea of You.

People are claiming that they sound a lot like One Direction, the mega-popular band from years ago. But is there really a connection between August Moon and One Direction? Let’s delve deeper to find out the same.

Similar sounds because of the same producers

If you’ve listened to August Moon’s lead single in The Idea Of You, you might find it strangely reminiscent of One Direction’s iconic hit, What Makes You Beautiful. That’s because both hands share some musical DNA. Yes, both songs share a similar vibe because they’ve been produced by the same talented duo: Savan Kotecha and Carl Falk.

Kotecha known for his work with big names like Ariana Grande and The Weekend shared his insights from his boy band. Recently, he's been into movies. He worked on films like the 2019 Charlie's Angels reboot and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. And, now he has come back to his roots by working on a movie about boy bands.

According to BBC, Kotecha admits that he jumped on board The Idea of You because he’s a sucker for rom-coms. “Even before One Direction. I’ve done so much with Westlife and a bunch of other boy bands,” he said about his experience working with bands.

The inspiration behind the scenes

The movie The Idea of You is based on a book by Robinne Lee, where August Moon plays a central role. The movie’s storyline about a 40-year-old mom falling for a young musician may sound familiar to One Direction fans. However, author Robinne Lee drew inspiration from various sources, including Harry Styles, Prince Harry, and Eddie Redmayne to create the character of Hayes Campbell. Hayes Campbell is the lead singer of August Moon.

Anne Hathaway is playing the role of Solène, a 40-year-old man who falls for the lead singer of August Moon played by Nicholas Galitzine. Their budding romance faces obstacles, particularly because Solène’s daughter is a fan of the band, adding complexity to their relationship.

The hardcore training of the August Moon band

The film, August Moon isn’t just about Hayes Campbell, it's also about a five-member band with its own dynamics and chemistry. The actors who play the members of August Moon underwent intensive training to bring authenticity to their roles.

Yes, to prepare for their roles, the actors went to a boy band boot camp. They developed real-life friendships which translated into on-screen chemistry. Though Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Hayes Campbell, had some singing experience before. But for others, like Jaiden Anthony, who is a professional dancer, stepping into the shoes of an actor was a new experience.

While the actors didn’t lend their voices to the songs, they had to sing during performances to make it look authentic on the screen.

August Moon is not a copycat band

While August Moon may have drawn inspiration from One Direction, they’re more than just a copycat band. Their individuality shines through both in their music and their portrayal on screen. Just like real boy bands, August Moon’s path to stardom follows the trajectory of real-life boy bands, from catchy pop tunes to solo careers.

After the movie was released, August Moon’s popularity kept soaring despite it being a fictional band.

