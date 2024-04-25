Triple H Reacts to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's Promise to Bring WrestleMania to the UK: Details Inside

Recently, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, promised voters in the United Kingdom that if they re-elect him, he would bring multiple sports events to the country.

Sadiq Khan expressed on his official Twitter X account, "London is already the sporting capital of the world. If I'm re-elected next Thursday - we'll go even further. We'll look to bring WrestleMania, the Super Bowl, and the NBA to London and put together another bid for the 2040 Olympics."

While talking about WrestleMania in the United Kingdom, Sadiq Khan expressed that he thinks the country can host the first international WrestleMania.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, former WWE champion and now Chief Content Officer, has reacted to Sadiq Khan's idea to bring WrestleMania to London. Triple H quoted Sadiq Khan's tweet and said, "Let's talk."

Recently, WWE has been focusing on expanding its reach internationally; the first pay-per-view of the year 2023 was an international event, Elimination Chamber 2023, which was hosted in Canada and proved a mega-success for the company.

All WWE Pay Per Views For WWE After WrestleMania 40

WWE's business is at its peak, and the company is under new ownership. The company is now focusing on expanding the product worldwide beyond the United States and is hosting multiple international pay-per-views. Here are the pay-per-views WWE has planned this year after WrestleMania 40. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

WWE hosted one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time this year, WrestleMania 40. WWE revealed that WrestleMania 40 broke all previous records for merchandise sales, social media views, and other metrics. WWE is aiming to host the first international WrestleMania very soon.

1. WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: April 5

2. WWE WrestleMania 40 / WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: April 6–7

3. WWE Backlash in Lyon, France: May 4

4. WWE NXT Battleground: May 26

5. WWE Clash at the Castle: June 15

6. WWE Money in the Bank: July 6

7. Summer Slam 2024: August 3

8. WWE Bash in Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena: August 31

ALSO READ: When Will CM Punk Return After Injury? Read WWE Report