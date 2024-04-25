Why Khabib Nurmagomedov Almost Rips Up UFC Contract to Fight Dustin Poirier; Find Out

Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the most decorated champions in the history of mixed martial arts sports. Khabib has a perfect undefeated record; he captured the UFC lightweight championship and retried undefeated, with a record of 29 wins and no losses in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Other than his excellent fighting skills, Khabib is best known for his humble and friendly approach. Khabib is dedicated to sport and still helps his team train for their fights. Khabib has always stood up for his team and friends, even going against UFC for his friends.

UFC lightweight contender Zubaira Tukhugov recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was about to step out of Dustin Poirier's fight because the UFC was not adding him to his fight card.

Zubaira Tukhugov recently gave an interview to Red Corner, where he revealed the incident about UFC 242.

Zubaira said, "The UFC also promised to put me on the Abu Dhabi card with Khabib and Islam, but Dana White said they had no room for me on that card. But Khabib was like "ok, I am going to rip this contract up now, I will give my spot on the card to Zubaira. It was Khabib's first perfect payday; I said 'please don't do that." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"Then Hunter Campbell called me and said that he respected Khabib's decision, and decided to remove a few fights to let me on the card."

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Record

1. UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller - Jan. 20, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamal Shalorus

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:08

2. UFC 148: Silva vs. Sonnen 2 - Jul. 07, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gleison Tibau

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping - Jan. 19, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Thiago Tavares

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:55

4. UFC 160: Velasquez vs. Silva 2 - May. 25, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Abel Trujillo

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

5. UFC 165: Jones vs. Gustafsson - Sep. 21, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Pat Healy

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00



6. UFC on FOX: Werdum vs. Browne - Apr. 19, 2014

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs. Evans - Apr. 16, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Darrell Horcher

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:38

8. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson

- Method: SUB (Kimura)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:31

9. UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm - Dec. 30, 2017

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

Advertisement

10. UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta - Apr. 7, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 6, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier - Sep. 7, 2019

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:06

13. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje - Oct. 24, 2020

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

- Method: SUB (Triangle Choke)

Advertisement

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:34

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor's Coach Predicts The Notorious One Is Ready to Stop Michael Chandler