‘He’s Too Sharp’: Conor McGregor’s Coach Predicts The Notorious One Is Ready to Stop Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is gearing up to return to UFC after an almost three-year break this summer at UFC 303. The Notorious One will face UFC lightweight number eight-ranked fighter Michael Chandler in the main event.

Recently, Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, gave an interview with Severe MMA, in which he revealed McGregor's current conditioning for his upcoming match with Michael Chandler.

John Kavanagh said, "He's looking super slick; there are fighters that when they're not fighting and after a while it's difficult to explain to somebody and a lot of guys watching this that are 15 pro fights in, it starts becoming a job. It does. 'My passion' and 'my love of this,' it's a job, and it's hard to keep the level of intensity. Even if it's not physical, the level of mental intensity, of always thinking about training, always thinking about sequences, always thinking about techniques."

"That's something Conor's had naturally his whole career. So even though there's times when he's off filming, he's doing this, he's doing that, we're still always having conversations back and forth, whereas some fighters are like, 'If I'm not fighting, I don't even want to look at shows. I'll just get ready when there's a fight coming up.' And that's really held to him because he's come back on the mats as sharp as ever. Of course, we've got to get the rounds in and get the conditioning up to be ready for competition, but his technique is as sharp as ever."

Conor McGregor Plans for Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor will step inside the UFC octagon after almost three years. Last time, in 2021, Conor McGregor competed inside the UFC octagon against Dustin Poirier for the third time. The fight ended tragically when Notorious One snapped his leg.

McGregor recently revealed his plans for Michael Chandler at UFC 303, "I am the Terminator now. I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It's unbreakable. I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there."

"I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg broken, and then I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg wrapped around my opponent's neck or head and putting him out, side by side."

