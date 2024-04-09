‘Compete with real fighters’: Mark Zuckerberg takes a jab at Elon Musk as he returns to gym 5 months after surgery

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, returned to the gym only five months after undergoing knee surgery as per Essentially Sports. His return to the gym comes amid ongoing squabbles with rival billionaire Elon Musk, who had previously challenged him to a cage fight.

Back in the gym after surgery

After being sidelined for several months due to knee surgery, Zuckerberg posted a video of his workout on Instagram. The Meta CEO tore a knee ligament during MMA training, but his post-surgery recovery is going well.

"Five months post-surgery. Recovery is going well and starting to get strength back," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption, expressing his desire to gradually resume training.

In response to a follower's comment that he could "push kick Elon to Mars," Zuckerberg seized the opportunity to mock his rival. "I'll compete with real fighters when I'm back," he said, referring to Musk's previous challenge for a cage match.

Challenge accepted

The rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk escalated last year when Musk proposed a cage fight. Both billionaires took the challenge seriously, and UFC president Dana White confirmed their intentions. Training ensued, with both men receiving guidance from professional boxers.

Despite Musk's willingness to fight "anywhere, anytime," Zuckerberg publicly declined an offer to practice in Musk's backyard last August. Their competitive banter continued, evoking a clash of titans in the tech and business worlds.

Rise in wealth

Zuckerberg's return to the gym coincides with another achievement: he recently surpassed Musk to become the world's third-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zuckerberg's net worth has risen to $186.9 billion, surpassing that of his rival, a huge achievement since 2020.

The rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk goes beyond personal wealth. Zuckerberg's launch of Threads, a social media platform aimed at competing with Musk's ventures, worsened tensions between the tech giants. Their clash shows the fierce competition and ambition that drive innovation in the tech industry.

As Zuckerberg recovers and Musk perseveres in his challenges, the ongoing saga between these two influential figures promises to captivate their followers around the world.

Whether in business, technology, or potential physical challenges, the rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk continues to dominate headlines and pique the interest of audiences around the world.

