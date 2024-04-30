Who is Esther Crawford? Learn about ex-Twitter director as she joins Meta in significant move

In her most recent update on Instagram, Esther Crawford had some exciting news to share. She’s now a member of the Messenger team at Meta, serving as the company’s Director of Product. Prior to this position, Crawford served as Twitter’s director of product management where she made key contributions for over two years before leaving in February 2023.

Passion for human-tech connections

Crawford expressed her excitement about Meta and talked about how much she loves that technology can bring people together. She mentioned that Meta reaches nearly half the world’s population which is why she chose to join them.

She also said that working with so many great people in one place inspires her and thinks that Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to make things work more efficiently within the organization while still encouraging innovation is very motivating.

From Twitter Blue to Meta

However, it was during her time there that she learned a lot from Elon himself and even though she eventually left Twitter, spoke highly about his leadership qualities mentioning how charismatic he could be despite sometimes being moody.

Meta's strategic maneuvers

Some believe Esther's move might indicate strategic moves are happening across tech – specifically between Meta and X. Recently Zuckerberg launched Threads as a response against Twitter showing they want nothing less than total dominance over public conversations.

This prompted some questions about why Esther would split her time between Thread (built by X) and another social platform seeing as these should provide valuable insights into different types of users when informing product development decisions.

Esther Crawford’s decision to join Meta represents not only a significant milestone in her career but also marks an important shift within the wider technology ecosystem.

As Meta continues growing its influence through innovation and expansion, Esther’s knowledge stands poised at the forefront of this ongoing transformation in digital connectivity.

