In a shocking turn of events, Dipinder Singh Khurana, a former vice president of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is facing legal action from CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing private documents before quitting to work for a competing AI cloud computing business.

Reports claim Khurana took salary details of employees

A Bloomberg report claims that Khurana took non-business contacts and certain employees' salary information. Subsequently, it was discovered that every employee whose information he had stolen had joined him in his new business. For twelve years, Khurana, also known by the name T.S. Khurana, was a dedicated employee at Meta. As the vice president of infrastructure, he was employed there.

However, according to Meta, Khurana violated their agreement and betrayed them in a "stunning" way by stealing a large number of confidential and confidential papers regarding Meta's personnel and company activities.

Here's what Meta alleges

Khurana uploaded these documents—which contained details on employee pay, performance reviews, and private business contracts—to his personal Dropbox and Google Drive accounts shortly before leaving Meta, according to the complaint that was filed in state court in California. At least eight of the workers mentioned in these records are alleged to have subsequently joined Khurana's new business after leaving Meta.

As per Meta's explanation, Khurana's acts are "brazenly disloyal," showing a flagrant disdain for his legal and contractual commitments. In addition to pledging to safeguard private employee and corporate data, a Meta representative underlined how seriously the company takes such behavior.

The case that Meta brought highlights the fierce rivalry and significant risks that exist in the tech sector, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and cloud computing. This case is expected to garner a lot of attention as it progresses in court because Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is directly participating in the legal processes.

The verdict in this court case may have major consequences for Khurana's new venture as well as Meta, highlighting how crucial it is to protect intellectual property and honor agreements in the very competitive tech industry.

