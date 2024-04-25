Andrew Tate Says Men Who Have Sex With Women Because It ‘Feels Good’ Are Gay

Trigger Warning: The below article details homophobic statements

Andrew Tate has gained much popularity in recent years, but for all the wrong reasons. The former kickboxer is now an internet sensation for making misogynist and controversial remarks, whether during his interviews or on his social media platforms. He keeps himself surrounded by controversies, to say the least.

Recently, in a bizarre tweet, Tate's target audience was men. As per him, men who indulge in pleasurable sexual activities with women are homosexuals. He also added that having less than five kids at the age of 40 indicates homosexuality in men.

With this jab, he is now advocating for men to have as many as children they can, promoting another misogynist idea that women should solely focus on childbirth. He added that the sexual euphoria might feel great for the moment, but it leaves no genetic legacy behind.

Ironically, the self-proclaimed Top G is known for casual sexual encounters, considering he once admitted that he had more than 10 children from multiple females.

Check the tweet here:

How did Andrew get so popular?

Controversies do create popularity, and in the day and age of social media, it is easier to do. Many celebrities built the foundation of their fame through controversies. Celebrities, such as Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, became famous for doing controversial things.

Andrew Tate followed this approach to build a section of cult followers, talking about sensitive topics. From attacking women to belittling homosexual people, he did everything to get the attention of the mainstream media.

The influencer is banned from many platforms for his controversial posts

Due to his controversial remarks, Andrew Tate is essentially banned from all popular social media platforms. He has been banned on Instagram and Facebook for a long period. While he was not allowed on Twitter or 'X', he was unbanned following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media giant. Furthermore, his contentious videos have been restricted across different online platforms.

The self-proclaimed Top G was arrested by Romanian police in 2022. Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, was also captured by cops at that time. The infamous Tate Brothers were detained for three months before being placed under house arrest, with no legal permission to leave Romania.

