Charles Oliveira Predicts Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler Outcome, Wants To Face The Notorious

Former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently gave an interview to Full Violence where he predicted the fight between returning Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Charles Oliveira feels Conor McGregor would finish Michael Chandler at UFC 303, returning to the fight, and the former UFC Lightweight champion even expressed that he wanted to fight Conor McGregor. Still, Conor is not willing to take the fight against him.

Charles said, "I think Conor [defeats Michael Chandler]. Everyone knows, in fact, I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times. But it's a fight that, I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. It's a fight that will bring me a lot of money, so I'd like it."

For the unversed, Charles Oliveira suffered a decision loss against Arman Tsarukyan at the UFC 300 pay-per-view. The match stipulation was that the winner would get a chance to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC championship. Arman is still trying to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will lock horns inside the UFC octagon at UFC 303; the pay-per-view event takes place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Alex Pereira Reacts on Charles Oliveira's Loss

UFC 300 went as planned for Alex Pereira. Still, it didn't go according to the plan of former UFC champion and Alex's native countryman and friend Charles Oliveira as he lost the match against Arman Tsrukyan.

A few days back, Alex Pereira was interviewed by Laerte Viana where he talked about Charles Oliveira's defeat at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira said, "I've been through this; Charles has to see if he made a mistake. Sometimes, we lose, but not because we made a mistake. He has to see if there will be changes and do something different. Nobody knows what he's going through outside the world of fighting, too. The important thing is for him to know if there is something to correct and try to fix it."

