Elon Musk responded angrily, accusing the government of censorship after an Australian judge issued an interim injunction to delete a video of a stabbing attack. An urgent court lawsuit seeking an injunction was brought by the eSafety commissioner, and on Monday night, an Australian federal court ordered Elon Musk's X to remove posts from its global user base that included recordings of a stabbing that occurred at a Sydney church last week.

The court will hold a second hearing to verify the legitimacy of the eSafety commissioner's removal notice. A few hours later, the billionaire American shared a cartoon on his personal X account that portrayed the platform as a route to freedom akin to that of The Wizard of Oz truth with a darker, alternative path to censorship and propaganda.

Check out his post:

Elon Musk hits out at Australian court over cnesorship

Elon Musk uploaded a post in response to the decision, claiming that X was the only social media platform defending free expression and disputing the Australian government's authority to restrict content from other nations. Attorney Christopher Tran representing eSafety informed Judge Geoffrey Kennett late on Monday afternoon during a hearing that X had geo-blocked the posts that included the video, making them inaccessible to Australians.

Nonetheless, Australians who used a virtual private network (VPN) connection to mask their IP address as being outside of Australia could still access the posts from anywhere in the world. Tran stated that the graphic and violent video was still accessible on X, during a hurriedly scheduled session.

Social media firms, such as X and Meta Platforms Inc., the owners of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, were ordered by Australia's eSafety commissioner to take down violent recordings that depicted a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church last week. A representative for X stated in a public statement that the commissioner does not have the authority to dictate what content X’s users can see globally, although some followed through.

