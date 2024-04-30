The Park Service is seeking public feedback regarding suggested increases to camping fees at Dinosaur Monument in Utah and Colorado. The comparative evaluations conducted with nearby private and government facilities form the basis of the proposed fee hikes.

According to the Park Service, to ensure the monument is not unfairly competing with or placing local private enterprises at a disadvantage, comparability studies are conducted regularly to compare rates and amenities at private and public campgrounds in the area. Dinosaur Monument campground rates were last raised in 2016.

Dinosaur National Monument campground rates may rise from 2025

On Monday, park managers at the border between Utah and Colorado recommended raising the camping costs. If approved, camping fees at six different park campgrounds will change starting in 2025.

The seven campgrounds in the monument currently cost from $6 to $40 at the busiest times of the year. During peak season in 2025, the average cost after the proposed fee increase would be around $20. Acting Superintendent Jason Griswold of Dinosaur Monument states that while the aim is to preserve an inexpensive experience, more funding is required to maintain infrastructure and offer high-quality visitor services.

He added that the Park Service is compelled to carry out a comparison assessment "every so often" to ensure its costs aren't disadvantageous to surrounding companies. Therefore, after considering the expense of camping at other public and private locations in northwest Colorado and northeastern Utah, the suggested fee changes were proposed.

Any changes will take effect on January 1, 2025, after Rangers have reviewed the feedback. Situated around 300 miles west of Denver, the Dinosaur Monument spans over 210,000 acres. On Colorado's Western Slope, many people take pleasure in river rafting, hiking, camping, and discovering the various activities the area has to offer.

